Wood Partners Elevates Kelly Keech and Lynne Churillo to Senior Vice President of Operations

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a leading national multifamily real estate company, today announced the promotion of two of its existing team members—Kelly Keech and Lynne Churillo—from Vice President to Senior Vice President of Operations.

"Kelly and Lynne's promotion to Senior Vice President of Operations is a testament to their exemplary leadership, unwavering dedication, and significant contributions to the entire Wood Partners organization," said Josh Lloyd, Executive Vice President of Operations at Wood Partners. "With Kelly and Lynne guiding the way, we foresee a promising era of success and expansion for Wood Partners, with their leadership significantly contributing to the prosperity of both the Eastern and Western regions."

Since 2013, Keech has played a key part in Wood Partners' continued success, contributing over two decades of multifamily expertise to the team. Her proficiency extends across ground-up development, re-development, and stabilized management, with a keen understanding of acquisitions, dispositions, and renovation projects. Notably, Keech has been instrumental in the expansion of Wood Partners' presence in Texas and Colorado. With her exceptional operational knowledge, there is eager anticipation for her valuable contributions to supporting the Western region in her new role.

"I am deeply honored and excited to step into the role of Senior Vice President of Operations at Wood Partners," said Keech. "This promotion is a testament to the incredible journey and collective efforts we've shared, and I am eager to leverage my years of multifamily expertise and contribute to the continued success of Wood Partners."

With a tenure of more than six years at Wood Partners, Churillo contributes an extensive 30-year background in multifamily expertise to the team. Her proficiency spans a diverse portfolio, including garden, mid-rise, and high-rise assets, with a primary emphasis on Class A and B properties. Churillo has recently played a crucial role in supporting Wood Partners' teams in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Baltimore, and DC. Wood Partners is eagerly looking forward to her contribution in this new position, where she will play a key role in supporting the organization's efforts across the Eastern region.

"Taking on the responsibility of Senior Vice President of Operations at Wood Partners is a profound honor and a source of great excitement for me personally," said Churillo. "I am looking forward to continuing to leverage my diverse experience to redefine operational excellence and create exceptional living environments for our residents while making a positive impact on the Wood Partners organization as a whole."

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 95,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $20 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units, as well as providing property management for an additional 45 third-party assets representing 15,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For four years running, Wood Partners has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

