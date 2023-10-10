Wood Partners Elevates Luxury Living in Dallas with the Grand Opening of Alta at The Farm

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national multifamily real estate developer Wood Partners today announced the grand opening of its newest high-end residential community, Alta at The Farm, situated in the Dallas region.

Alta at The Farm is located in the heart of The Farm, a 135-acre mixed-use development in the prominent Dallas suburb of Allen, and adjacent to The HUB, a multifaceted outdoor entertainment and retail venue. Alta at The Farm is also within walking distance of The Farm's Central District, which includes High 5 Entertainment and Chicken and Pickle, both of which will start construction this month. With FarmWorks One, a 102,000-sqaure-foot Class A office building, also under construction just two blocks away, The Farm will include a dynamic blend of office spaces, retail boutiques, entertainment venues, and residential offerings. Some standout features of The Farm include a sprawling 16-acre greenbelt and expansive open spaces that stretch the entire length of the development, a picturesque 2.5-acre lake and a diverse selection of dining options, multiple inviting pocket parks, and a 2.5-mile network of versatile multi-use trails seamlessly connecting to the broader Allen trail system.

"We're thrilled to expand our presence in the Dallas/Fort Worth region and extend a warm welcome to residents at Alta at The Farm," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "With nearby parks, hiking and biking trails, a serene lake, and an array of shopping and dining opportunities, residents at Alta at The Farm will have the privilege of enjoying the ultimate live-work-play lifestyle."

"From the beginning, we designed The Farm in Allen to be a premier place to live, work, and play. Serving Allen and the surrounding areas, the grand opening of Alta at The Farm officially takes us another step closer to fulfilling that vision," said Bruce Heller, President of JaRyCo and Developer of The Farm. "It has been a pleasure working with Woods Partners to bring this high quality urban residential project to The Farm."

Alta at The Farm offers 325 apartment homes offering residents a range of choices among studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floorplan layouts. Each apartment comes equipped with premium finishes, including luxurious kitchens featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, high-end fixtures, and chic tile backsplashes. Furthermore, these homes will include state-of-the-art technology, keyless entry systems, wood plank flooring, and the added convenience of in-home washer and dryer sets.

Throughout the community, residents have access to an impressive array of amenities you won't find in other Allen apartments in Texas, including a resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a second courtyard with grilling areas and fire pits, a community clubhouse featuring a state-of-the-art fitness facility, private fitness micro-studios, and a Sky Lounge deck overlooking West Lake Park and The HUB. Additionally, residents also have access to remote working areas, social gathering spaces, and enhanced Wi-Fi throughout the common areas.

Alta at The Farm is managed by Wood Partners. Visit www.altaatthefarm.com for more information.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 95,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $20 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units, as well as providing property management for an additional 55 third-party assets representing 14,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For four years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

Contact: Donya Mansoorian, [email protected]

About JaRyCo

JaRyCo Development LLC was created in 2001 by Bruce R. Heller, who saw an opportunity to pursue development in a manner not common within the industry. With more than 42 years of experience in the design, construction and development of major real estate projects, Heller leads JaRyCo to focus on finding development opportunities which truly make sense from a long-term business perspective, both from an investment standpoint and most importantly from the end user standpoint. Since its founding, JaRyCo has completed a variety of project types including: office buildings, corporate headquarters, medical office buildings, specialty hospitals, office flex, hotels and land development. Mr. Heller has been responsible for the development of nearly 4 million square feet of real estate with a total development cost of well over half a billion dollars. For more information, visit jaryco.com .

