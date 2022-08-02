Wood Partners Enters Growing Market of San Marcos with Groundbreaking of Newest Luxury Community: Alta Center Point

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the momentum from its recent growth within the Austin market, national multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners today announced the imminent groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community—Alta Center Point—in San Marcos, Texas. Located just south of Austin, Alta Center Point marks Wood Partners' first development in the San Marcos area, which has been consistently ranked as one of the fastest growing U.S. cities. Construction on the property will begin at the end of August, and the community is scheduled to open for leasing in Fall 2023.

Located at 625 Gregson Bend, the forthcoming community's placement along the I-35 corridor will provide residents a quick route to downtown San Marcos' various shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Nearby Austin and San Antonio also provide retail, entertainment, and employment options. Residents of Alta Center Point will be near several of the area's leading employers including Amazon, Texas State University, HEB and Tanger Outlets, which provide more than 27,000 jobs within a 10-mile radius of the community.

"Wood Partners is thrilled to be joining the thriving San Marcos community as we officially break ground on our first development in the area," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "As we continue forward with Alta Center Point, we are focused providing our residents with unparalleled community and a great place to call home."

Once complete, Alta Center Point will offer 330 apartment homes, providing a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each home features warm, modern accents complete with top-of-the-line fixtures and finishes including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and 42" cabinets, as well as in-home washer and dryer sets and wood-style flooring throughout the kitchen, living room and bathrooms. Select homes featuring an upgraded Smart Package, providing residents with advanced technology and security offerings for added convenience.

Throughout the community, Alta Center Point residents will also have a plethora of attractive amenities at their disposal including a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen, and an on-site dog park. Within the community clubroom, residents will also have access to a high-tech fitness center, a conference area with multiple personal workspace offices, and a variety of entertaining spaces.

Outside the property, residents can also enjoy the host of outdoor recreational activities San Marcos is widely known for. From hiking in the area's multiple nature preserves to taking a dip in the spring-fed San Marcos River for tubing, kayaking or paddleboarding, residents will have no shortage of options for outdoor exploration.

About Wood Partners

