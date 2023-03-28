Wood Partners Enters Next Phase of Development in Baltimore with Groundbreaking of The Quill by Alta

BALTIMORE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners today announced the official groundbreaking of its newest luxury property, The Quill by Alta, in South Baltimore's Federal Hill district. The forthcoming community serves as phase two of the already successful Alta Federal Hill project, which Wood Partners debuted in October 2021. With construction on the project already underway, the community is set to open in 2024 with pre-leasing to begin in the first half of next year.

Located just north of I-95's Hanover Street exit at 1900 S Hanover Steet, the site sits at the gateway for anyone exiting or entering the city from Federal Hill and into the Inner Harbor. The Quill by Alta's prime location provides residents immediate access to South Baltimore's expansive roster of shopping, dining and entertainment venues including Cross Street Market, the Baltimore Peninsula, Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium, and the recently opened Top Golf Baltimore.

Future residents will benefit from a quick commute to many of Baltimore's top employers, such as Johns Hopkins University and Hospital, Under Armour, Exelon, and T Rowe Price, all within minutes of the property. Additionally, The Quill by Alta's access to I-95 allows residents the ability to live in an urban environment, while easily commuting to other major employment nodes outside of the city, including Fort Meade, Columbia, MD, Bethesda, MD, and Washington, DC.

"As our third project in the Baltimore area, The Quill by Alta perfectly encapsulates Wood Partners' continued mission of developing properties that successfully cater to the needs of our future residents while also supporting the ongoing growth and progress of the surrounding community," said Scott Zimmerly, Executive Managing Director for Wood Partners. "As the second phase of Wood Partners' Alta Federal Hill project, we designed The Quill by Alta to continue the success we've already experienced in Baltimore by providing premier access to the area's renowned dining and entertainment attractions, as well as commuting options in and out of the city to ensure the highest level of convenience for any and all resident needs."

The Quill by Alta will offer 270 apartment homes comprised of micro, junior, one-, two-, and three-bedroom custom designed floorplans. Each home will come complete with high-end finishes including 9-foot ceilings, designer wood-style flooring and stunning kitchens featuring quartz countertops, designer tile backsplash, stainless steel GE appliances, and soft close cabinetry. Bedrooms will offer upscale wood-style flooring leading into the spacious ensuite main bath with large format tile, shower and tub surrounds and frameless glass shower doors. Additional features will include ecobee thermostats, keyless access systems and full-sized washer and dryer sets with select homes also offering spacious walk-in closets and patios.

The Quill by Alta's outdoor spaces will feature a resort-style pool with spacious tanning deck, an outdoor entertainment area offering multiple grilling stations, TVs, lounges and gaming area, a pet spa and bark park, and an open-air rooftop lounge with private seating and spectacular views of downtown Baltimore and the harbor. In addition, The Quill by Alta will offer 11,500 square feet of indoor amenity space, which will be home to the club area featuring hi-def TVs, lounge seating, co-working spaces and conference rooms, as well as a 24/7 fitness center with top-of-the-line Echelon and Precor workout equipment. Residents will also have access to a sports lounge complete with a bar/kitchen area, billiards table, shuffleboard and big screen TVs.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

