Wood Partners Expands Footprint in Houston with Grand Opening of Newest Upscale Apartment Community: Alta Cypress Springs

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners announced the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community, Alta Cypress Springs. Nestled between the flourishing areas of Katy and Cypress, Texas, suburbs of Houston, the community officially started welcoming residents in October, and leasing activities are in full swing.

Situated south of FM 529 on Fry Road, Alta Cypress Springs provides an ideal residential haven northwest of Downtown Houston, offering quick access to major routes, such as the Grand Parkway, US 290, and I-10. With the community's prime location, residents can indulge in a diverse array of nearby retail, dining, and entertainment experiences including multiple grocery-anchored shopping centers, Katy Mills Mall, La Centerra, and Towne Lake Boardwalk.

Nature enthusiasts will appreciate Alta Cypress Springs' proximity to George Bush Park, Bear Creek Pioneers Park, and Mason Creek Hike and Bike Trail, each offering picturesque walking, running, biking trails, and recreational spaces. The community is zoned to the acclaimed Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District and is near 11 significant corporate headquarters and key employers, including Toshiba, Shell USA, BP North America, Igloo, Amazon, and Academy Sport + Outdoors. Additionally, Alta Cypress Springs is located minutes away from five major hospital system locations including, Houston Methodist, Memorial Hermann, Texas Children's, MD Anderson and HCA Healthcare.

"We are pleased to announce the opening of Alta Cypress Springs, a luxury community catering to young professionals and families in the west Houston area," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "This addition to our Houston portfolio reflects our commitment to creating first class communities in premier locations."

Crafted by Design Balance, a boutique architectural firm based in Rockwall, Texas, Alta Cypress Springs offers 330 apartment homes featuring a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans. Each residence boasts upscale finishes, including stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, designer tile backsplashes, 42" cabinets, full-size washer and dryer sets, and wood-style flooring throughout.

Residents can take advantage of designated parking, including reserved and carport spaces. The property enhances the living experience with an array of Class A amenities, such as a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and outdoor kitchen, as well as their own dog park. The Clubhouse features a fitness center, clubroom, and a business center complete with a conference room and entertainment spaces. Additionally, cutting-edge audio/visual technology, urban living design, and high-speed internet hotspots in all common areas will ensure seamless connectivity throughout the community.

For more information on Alta Cypress Springs, please visit www.altacypresssprings.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 95,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $20 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units, as well as providing property management for an additional 55 third-party assets representing 14,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For four years running, Wood Partners has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

Contact: Donya Mansoorian, [email protected]

SOURCE Wood Partners