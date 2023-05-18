Wood Partners Lights Up Charlotte NoDa Neighborhood With Debut of Newest Luxury Apartment Community--Alta Filament

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, today announced the official grand opening of its newest luxury residential community in Charlotte, North Carolina—Alta Filament, named after the site's history in manufacturing lightbulbs.

Located at 525 E 21st Street in the city's burgeoning North Davidson neighborhood (NoDa), Alta Filament offers residents easy access to the area's growing list of local shops, restaurants, and nightlife options just a short walk from the property. The property also puts residents just steps away from the popular Charlotte Greenway Trail and 21-acre Cordelia Park, as well as the Blue Line and Optimist Food Hall all within minutes of the city's Uptown district. In addition, Alta Filament's prime location in NoDa offers residents direct access to several of Charlotte's top employers within minutes of the property including Carolinas Healthcare System, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Novant Health and Duke Energy.

"We are excited to bring a new level of luxury living to the Charlotte area as we officially turn the lights on to our newest apartment community, Alta Filament," said Carter Siegel, Executive Managing Director for Wood Partners. "As our third property in the thriving NoDa submarket, we look forward to serving as a true partner for this unique Charlotte community as we welcome new residents to Alta Filament and the Wood Partners family."

Alta Filament offers 352 apartment homes complete with one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as 22 townhomes with private exterior entrances. The building's design evokes an industrial, warehouse aesthetic harkening back to the site's manufacturing history, and provides a sophisticated, urban feel with brick walls and straight lines throughout the property. Each home features sophisticated urban accents and high-end finishes including luxurious kitchens complete with white quartz countertops, classic white subway tile backsplash, frameless two-tone custom cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware, and stainless-steel GE appliances. Additional home features include contemporary regency grey wide-plank flooring, front-load washer and dryer sets, wood blinds and private patios, as well as built-in desks and drop stations in select homes.

Truly setting Alta Filament apart from the surrounding market is the community's wide range of best-in-class amenities. Throughout the property, residents have access to a resort-style pool with cabanas and retractable canopies, an outdoor courtyard with hammocks, an outdoor kitchen, BBQ stations and firepits, a pet wash area, and a do-it-yourself bike repair shop. Inside the community club house, residents can enjoy the 24-hour fitness club with an attached outdoor body sculpt lawn, a fully equipped podcast studio, high-tech conference and multimedia rooms, the Exchange Club co-workspace and much more.

Alta Filament is managed by Wood Residential. Visit https://www.altafilament.com/ for more information.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

Contact: Donya Mansoorian, [email protected]

SOURCE Wood Partners