Wood Partners Luxury Residential Community, Alta Southern Highlands, Secures Buyer in Vibrant Las Vegas Region

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners, along with capital partner- Hamburg, Germany based EuroInvestor, today announced the sale of Alta Southern Highlands. The asset is Wood Partners' third and most recent luxury residential community located in the Las Vegas market.

Situated in the scenic foothills of the Southern Highlands masterplan and just 10 minutes from the Las Vegas strip, Alta Southern Highlands places residents in close proximity to I-15, granting access to a diverse range of employment prospects, entertainment, dining and retail choices, as well as recreational pursuits. Notable employers in the vicinity include Levi's, Humana, Prologis, CenturyLink and Universal Health Services. Additionally, Harry Reid International Airport can be reached in less than 15 minutes by car, ensuring convenient travel connections in and out of the city.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful sale of Alta Southern Highlands, which reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional residential communities in the vibrant Southwest region," said Todd Taylor, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "This achievement highlights Wood Partners' dedication to exceeding expectations and creating enduring value for our investors and residents alike."

Alta Southern Highlands offers 228 units comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with each home featuring custom-designed floor plans complete with premium kitchen finishes and technology packages. Across the resort-style community, residents also have access to an abundance of luxurious shared amenities to take advantage of, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, an expansive pool area and a clubhouse with double-height ceilings. These community features ensure residents can indulge in a fulfilling lifestyle inside and out of their apartment homes.

Christian Groth of EuroInvestor reflected on the project and sale. "We are very happy to have joined Wood Partners in this transaction," said "This deal checked all the boxes for us. It has a great location and investment logic and has been executed by an experienced and professional development partner. We are impressed by the outcome, which is a confirmation of the initial thorough due diligence of the project."

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

Contact: Donya Mansoorian, [email protected]

About EuroInvestor

EuroInvestor is a Hamburg, Germany based Real Estate Investment Management Firm that identifies and manages US Investment Opportunities for European Investors. Over the past 25 years, the EuroInvestor Group has invested $1.7 billion in real estate. Since 2014, EuroInvestor has started 16 projects with Wood Partners, establishing a track record excellent returns with 11 highly successful projects sold and the balance in process and seasoning.

SOURCE Wood Partners