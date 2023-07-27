Wood Partners Luxury Residential Community, Alta Southern Highlands, Secures Buyer in Vibrant Las Vegas Region

News provided by

Wood Partners

27 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners, along with capital partner- Hamburg, Germany based EuroInvestor, today announced the sale of Alta Southern Highlands. The asset is Wood Partners' third and most recent luxury residential community located in the Las Vegas market.

Situated in the scenic foothills of the Southern Highlands masterplan and just 10 minutes from the Las Vegas strip, Alta Southern Highlands places residents in close proximity to I-15, granting access to a diverse range of employment prospects, entertainment, dining and retail choices, as well as recreational pursuits. Notable employers in the vicinity include Levi's, Humana, Prologis, CenturyLink and Universal Health Services. Additionally, Harry Reid International Airport can be reached in less than 15 minutes by car, ensuring convenient travel connections in and out of the city.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful sale of Alta Southern Highlands, which reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional residential communities in the vibrant Southwest region," said Todd Taylor, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "This achievement highlights Wood Partners' dedication to exceeding expectations and creating enduring value for our investors and residents alike."

Alta Southern Highlands offers 228 units comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with each home featuring custom-designed floor plans complete with premium kitchen finishes and technology packages. Across the resort-style community, residents also have access to an abundance of luxurious shared amenities to take advantage of, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, an expansive pool area and a clubhouse with double-height ceilings. These community features ensure residents can indulge in a fulfilling lifestyle inside and out of their apartment homes.

Christian Groth of EuroInvestor reflected on the project and sale. "We are very happy to have joined Wood Partners in this transaction," said "This deal checked all the boxes for us. It has a great location and investment logic and has been executed by an experienced and professional development partner. We are impressed by the outcome, which is a confirmation of the initial thorough due diligence of the project."

About Wood Partners
Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

Contact: Donya Mansoorian, [email protected]

About EuroInvestor
EuroInvestor is a Hamburg, Germany based Real Estate Investment Management Firm that identifies and manages US Investment Opportunities for European Investors. Over the past 25 years, the EuroInvestor Group has invested $1.7 billion in real estate. Since 2014, EuroInvestor has started 16 projects with Wood Partners, establishing a track record excellent returns with 11 highly successful projects sold and the balance in process and seasoning.

SOURCE Wood Partners

Also from this source

Wood Partners and GTIS Partners Grand Opening of Alta West Morehead Brings Work Hard, Play Hard to Life in Charlotte, North Carolina

Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Newest Upscale Residential Community North of Seattle: Alta North City

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.