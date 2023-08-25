Wood Partners Provides Upscale Living in Raleigh with Grand Opening of New Apartment Community: Alta Vale

News provided by

Wood Partners

25 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners—a leading national multifamily real estate developer—today announced the grand opening of its newest high-end residential community, Alta Vale, located in Raleigh, N.C. The property hosted a grand opening celebration, "Viva la Vale", yesterday for neighbors and residents.

Located at 4710 Mint Leaf Lane, Alta Vale sits just outside the Raleigh Beltline (I-440), with quick access to the Lake Boone medical office corridor, Umstead State Park, and the new Bandwidth headquarters. In addition, residents will benefit from being within minutes of an array of retail and dining options, and having direct, on-site access to Raleigh's Greenway Trail system.

"Wood Partners is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Alta Vale, an exceptional community that we believe offers a rare combination of great access to major employment hubs within Raleigh, while being surrounded by green space," said Caitlin Shelby, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "Our motto at Alta Vale is 'discover how natural city living can be.' We think residents will enjoy having a quick commute to work or school, while being able to retreat to nature when the day is done."

Alta Vale offers 306 unique apartment homes consisting of custom-designed studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each home features high-end fixtures and finishes, including kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, spacious kitchen islands, modern cabinetry, and elegant white subway tile backsplash. Throughout the home, residents will enjoy large walk-in closets, spacious balconies, in-unit washer and dryer sets, and USB outlets.

Across the community, Alta Vale offers a variety of amenities for its residents to enjoy, such as outdoor lounges featuring a resort-style pool and firepits, comfortable seating areas, outdoor kitchen, hammock grove, and pet park and spa. Inside, residents can take advantage of the community's spacious indoor/outdoor fitness center, co-working spaces, and game room.

About Wood Partners  
Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 95,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $20 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units, as well as providing property management for an additional 55 third-party assets representing 14,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For four years running, Wood Partners has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.   

Contact: Donya Mansoorian, [email protected]

SOURCE Wood Partners

Also from this source

Wood Partners Secures Fourth Straight Win in the 2023 Division ORA® Power Ranking -- The Company is Recognized for Its Exceptional Online Reputation

Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Latest Luxurious Residential Community in Katy, Texas: Alta Grandway

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.