Wood Partners Provides Upscale Living in Raleigh with Grand Opening of New Apartment Community: Alta Vale

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners—a leading national multifamily real estate developer—today announced the grand opening of its newest high-end residential community, Alta Vale, located in Raleigh, N.C. The property hosted a grand opening celebration, "Viva la Vale", yesterday for neighbors and residents.

Located at 4710 Mint Leaf Lane, Alta Vale sits just outside the Raleigh Beltline (I-440), with quick access to the Lake Boone medical office corridor, Umstead State Park, and the new Bandwidth headquarters. In addition, residents will benefit from being within minutes of an array of retail and dining options, and having direct, on-site access to Raleigh's Greenway Trail system.

"Wood Partners is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Alta Vale, an exceptional community that we believe offers a rare combination of great access to major employment hubs within Raleigh, while being surrounded by green space," said Caitlin Shelby, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "Our motto at Alta Vale is 'discover how natural city living can be.' We think residents will enjoy having a quick commute to work or school, while being able to retreat to nature when the day is done."

Alta Vale offers 306 unique apartment homes consisting of custom-designed studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each home features high-end fixtures and finishes, including kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, spacious kitchen islands, modern cabinetry, and elegant white subway tile backsplash. Throughout the home, residents will enjoy large walk-in closets, spacious balconies, in-unit washer and dryer sets, and USB outlets.

Across the community, Alta Vale offers a variety of amenities for its residents to enjoy, such as outdoor lounges featuring a resort-style pool and firepits, comfortable seating areas, outdoor kitchen, hammock grove, and pet park and spa. Inside, residents can take advantage of the community's spacious indoor/outdoor fitness center, co-working spaces, and game room.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 95,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $20 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units, as well as providing property management for an additional 55 third-party assets representing 14,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For four years running, Wood Partners has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

Contact: Donya Mansoorian, [email protected]

SOURCE Wood Partners