Wood Partners Secures Fourth Straight Win in the 2023 Division ORA® Power Ranking -- The Company is Recognized for Its Exceptional Online Reputation

Wood Partners

Aug. 15, 2023

ATLANTA , Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate management, has once again secured the top spot in the 2023 Division ORA Power Ranking for online reputation. This marks the fourth consecutive year the management company has achieved this remarkable feat, solidifying Wood Partners' position as a leader in the industry. The company's outstanding performance within Division II (20,000 to 33,887 units) has earned them the No. 1 ranking among similarly sized organizations across the U.S.

Additionally, for the third consecutive year, Wood Partners has attained the highest overall score across the leading three out of five divisions. These three divisions encompass all companies managing 10,000+ units, highlighting Wood Partners' consistent excellence in real estate management on a larger scale.

J Turner Research introduced the Division ORA Power Ranking in 2019 to acknowledge companies overseeing more than 2,000 units for their exceptional online reputation management. The ranking evaluates companies by their Online Reputation Assessment (ORA®) Score, which serves as the recognized industry standard for assessing and comparing a property or company's online reputation within the multifamily sector.

"For apartment residents, nothing matters more than thoughtful service and an exceptional living experience. When companies follow a top-down approach to consistently focus on the resident experience and stay on top of their online reputation, they see repeated success in our ORA Power Rankings. Congratulations to Wood Partners team for ranking number one in our Division Ranking for the fourth consecutive year," said Joseph Batdorf, President of J Turner Research.

"Customer service and reputation management are paramount in gauging our success at Wood Partners," said Josh Lloyd, Executive Vice President of Operations for Wood Partners. "As our property portfolio expands, our unwavering commitment remains steadfast in providing unparalleled customer service to our residents, investors, and third-party management clients. We acknowledge the rising importance of online reputation among competitors, making us particularly proud of our teams for surpassing expectations and securing this prestigious recognition from J Turner for the fourth consecutive year."

Developed by J Turner Research, the ORA Power Ranking is a monthly, independent ranking of apartment properties and management companies based on their ORA scores. The ORA score is an aggregate compilation of a property's ratings across various review sites and ILSs and serves as a benchmark to compare a company's properties and portfolios nationally, regionally and against the competition. Each month, J Turner Research monitors the online ratings and reviews of more than 139,000 properties nationwide to inform the rankings published by Multifamily Executive.

About Wood Partners
Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 95,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $20 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units, as well as providing property management for an additional 55 third-party assets representing 14,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For four years running, Wood Partners has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

About J Turner Research
J Turner Research is an independent research company focused exclusively on the multifamily industry for almost two decades. It is the only company to monitor the online reviews and ratings of 139,000+ properties nationwide. J Turner pioneered the Online Reputation Assessment (ORA®) score, which serves as the multifamily industry standard to measure, benchmark, and compare a property/company's online reputation. The company is the national leader in enhancing resident satisfaction through intelligent resident and prospect survey programs, quantifiable action plans, customized training, and review response service. For more information, visit www.jturnerresearch.com.

