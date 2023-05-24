Wood Partners Touts On-Going Growth in Central Texas with Grand Opening of Latest Luxury Residential Community: Alta Berry Creek

GEORGETOWN, Texas, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners announced today, the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community—Alta Berry Creek—in the thriving Austin suburb of Georgetown, Texas. Equity for the community has been provided by EuroInvestor – a Germany-based equity partner and investment manager focused exclusively on multifamily development projects in the USA. Interior design for the property was completed by makrDESIGN.

Located at 2201 TX-195, Alta Berry Creek is part of the recently developed Berry Creek Highlands, a 314-acre master planned community consisting of single-family homes, retailers, and a 20+-acre park within the Georgetown area. The community's premier location places residents minutes away from large corporate employers, major health care systems, parks and recreation areas, and the city's most popular retailers. Key employers in the area include Apple, Dell, Samsung, GM, Emerson, The Home Depot Technology Center, HID, Tesla, numerous organizations in retail, and healthcare services industries.

"As we continue to see the Georgetown area thrive and evolve, Wood Partners is thrilled to play a part in fueling the growth of this city as we open the doors to our newest luxury community," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Alta Berry Creek will provide residents with best-in-class living, amenities, and direct access to the hottest attractions in Georgetown."

Alta Berry Creek boasts a total of 300 apartment homes, with a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Alta Berry Creek's apartment homes reflect a stylish, sophisticated design aesthetic complete with rich wood-style plank flooring, GE stainless steel appliances, and porcelain tile backsplashes to provide residents with a warm and inviting place to call home. Additional high-end finishes include full-sized in-home washer and dryers, 42" kitchen cabinets, and beautiful granite countertops. Select homes will also feature an upgraded technology package, equipping residents with added connectivity and security.

Throughout the community, residents can also take advantage of Alta Berry Creek's best-in-class amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, and an on-site dog park with multiple dog wash stations. Inside the Club Room, residents can enjoy a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive lounge, and entertaining spaces, as well as a business center fully equipped with a conference room and micro-offices.

Just outside the community, residents have easy access to Interstate 35, providing a direct route to and from Austin and other surrounding areas. Alta Berry Creek sits just north of The Domain -- one of Austin's premier dining and entertainment venues -- and offers excellent access to surrounding retail in Georgetown's downtown area and the Round Rock outlets. In addition, residents can explore "The Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas" located in historic Georgetown, as well as renowned cuisine from local farm-fresh dining destinations and the area's abundance of gorgeous outdoor trails and parks.

Alta Berry Creek is managed by Wood Residential. Visit https://altaberrycreek.com/ for more information.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

Contact: Donya Mansoorian, [email protected]

SOURCE Wood Partners