Wood Partners Unveils Alta Citron, an Upcoming Luxury Apartment Community Bringing Exceptional Living to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a leading national multifamily real estate developer, is pleased to announce that the development of Alta Citron, located just off of Highway 27 in Davenport, Florida, is well underway. The property is slated to commence pre-leasing this Fall and will officially open to new residents Q4 2023.

Located ½ mile south of Interstate 4, Alta Citron is ideally situated to appeal to working professionals and families alike who desire a live-work-play community. Residents will enjoy the convenience of 872,000 square feet of institutionally owned, open-air, brand name retail stores and restaurants just across Highway 27 at the Posner Park regional lifestyle center. Additionally, Alta Citron's location at this major interchange will offer residents short commutes to several major employers. This burgeoning healthcare and logistics hub is a short drive from regional distribution centers for Amazon, FedEx, UPS and Walmart as well as recently expanded campuses of AdventHealth Celebration Hospital and Orlando Health Reunion Village, while also providing back-door access to Walt Disney World and Orlando's Tourism Corridor.

"Few places are more representative of Central Florida's explosive growth than the Highway 27 corridor in Davenport and Wood Partners is excited to contribute to the continued emergence of this submarket with our latest development, Alta Citron," said Bryan Borland, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "Alta Citron's location offers residents a true live-work-play lifestyle, with immediate access to I-4 and walkability to nearby Posner Park."

Once complete, Alta Citron will offer 324 unique apartment homes consisting of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each home will feature high-end finishes including kitchens complete with white quartz countertops, a stainless steel kitchen appliance package featuring a side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice dispenser and a front control electric range, shaker-style cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, brushed nickel fixtures, modern pendant lighting, and a sophisticated kitchen tile backsplash.

Alta Citron residents will also enjoy a wide variety of amenities, including a screened lanai overlooking a resort-style pool with pool pavilion and cabanas, grilling stations, outdoor fire pits, hammocks, tot lot and pet park with a pet washing station. Inside the clubhouse, residents will enjoy an inviting café with coffee bar, social lounge with billiards and an indoor/outdoor bar, 24-hour fitness center with spin/FitnessOnDemand space, private conference rooms, co-working spaces, and a smart package center.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No.1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

Contact: Donya Mansoorian, [email protected]

SOURCE Wood Partners