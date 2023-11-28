Wood Partners Unveils Newest Luxury Community, Alta Sergeant, in One of the Fastest Growing Cities in America

CONROE, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, announced the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community, Alta Sergeant, located in Conroe, Texas. Officially welcoming the first wave of residents starting in October, the community is actively leasing.

Situated just north of Houston, Conroe is experiencing substantial growth propelled by significant corporate relocations and business expansions within the area. Conroe has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing cities in America since 2010. Alta Sergeant's prime location near Interstate 45 and TX Hwy 105, provides residents with convenient access to nearby retail, dining, and entertainment options. The community provides proximity to major employers in The Woodlands, home to over 40,000 jobs across 85+ corporations, including ExxonMobil, Conroe ISD, Memorial Hermann, The Woodlands Medical Center, The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist, St. Luke's Health, and Hewlett Packard.

"As we open the doors to Alta Sergeant, our newest luxury community in the city of Conroe, we are happy to be a part of one of the fastest-growing markets in the Houston area," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director of Wood Partners. "Wood Partners is thankful to play a role in the continued growth and development of Conroe."

Alta Sergeant features 354 apartment homes, offering a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans. Striking a perfect balance between comfort and luxury, each home showcases high-end interior finishes, including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, 42" cabinets, and wood-style flooring throughout the kitchen, living room, and bathrooms. Residents also enjoy the added convenience of in-home washer and dryer sets, along with available surface parking and on-site carports.

Alta Sergeant offers a wide range of desirable amenities, including a resort-style pool complete with a sundeck and outdoor kitchen, as well as a dog park. The clubhouse features a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubroom, business center, and multiple conference and entertainment spaces. All common areas feature high-speed wireless internet and the latest in audio/visual technology, providing residents with full connectivity across the entire community.

Conroe is bordered by 22,000-acre Lake Conroe, Sam Houston National Forest, and W. Goodrich Jones State Forest, allowing residents to enjoy outdoor activities, including hiking, biking, fishing, and water sports.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 95,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $20 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units, as well as providing property management for an additional 55 third-party assets representing 14,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For four years running, Wood Partners has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

