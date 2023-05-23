Wood Partners Welcomes Residents to Austin's Newest Luxury Apartment Community: Alta Blue Goose

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, announced today, the grand opening of its latest luxury residential community—Alta Blue Goose—in Austin, Texas.

Located at 8110 Blue Goose Road, Alta Blue Goose is positioned along Austin's growing northern corridor and provides residents with easy access to the city's leading retail, dining, and entertainment destinations via the 290 and 130 highways. Situated just south of Austin's thriving tech corridor, the community places residents within minutes of the city's leading employers including Dell, Samsung, Facebook, Tesla, GM, and The Home Depot. Alta Blue Goose is also adjacent to Wildhorse Ranch, a newly established master planned community, and the $880M transformation of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park, home to hiking and biking trails, fishing piers, and picnic areas.

"Wood Partners is excited to officially welcome residents to Alta Blue Goose, which provides the perfect home location to those in the flourishing East Austin area," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "This is an exciting addition to our evolving Austin portfolio, and we look forward to continuing to expand our presence throughout the Central Texas region."

Alta Blue Goose offers residents 300 apartment homes comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each home comes fully outfitted with luxurious urban accents and high-end finishes including granite countertops, 42-inch kitchen cabinets, stainless steel GE appliances, designer tile backsplashes, in-home washer and dryer sets, and vinyl plank flooring throughout the kitchen, living room and baths. Select units offer a smart technology package providing added connectivity and security for residents.

Outside their home, Alta Blue Goose residents can also enjoy a wide range of top-quality community amenities including a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen with grilling area, and an on-site dog park. Residents also have access to a clubroom area that features a state-of-the-art fitness center, business and conference spaces and ample entertainment areas. All common areas throughout the community will feature an urban design motif and will be equipped with high-speed internet hotspots to ensure no shortage of connectivity. Interior design for the property was completed by makrDESIGN.

Alta Blue Goose is managed by Wood Residential. Visit https://altabluegoose.com/ for more information.

About Wood Partners
Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

