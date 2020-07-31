Wood Residential Services Earns #1 Spot in J. Turner Research Power Rankings

ATLANTA, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Residential Services, a national leader in multi-family real estate management, was recently named #1 in Division 3 of the Online Reputation Assessment Power Rankings by J. Turner Research. The scores are a result of star ratings from residents, prospective renters, and other reviewers. Division 3 applies to companies managing between 10,000-19,999 units.

"The entire Wood Residential Services team is honored to have achieved this #1 ranking," Steve Hallsey, Managing Director at Wood Residential Services, said. "We treat all of our residents like they are members of our family, so this kind of recognition is particularly fulfilling."

Aggregated by J. Turner Research, the ORA score is an industry-standard, giving consumers and stakeholders a digestible online understanding of the reputation of companies and their properties. According to J. Turner Research, the score incorporates more than 20 review sites to generate a score between 0-100.

Hallsey continued, "We know that reviews influence prospective renters and their leasing decision. This #1 ranking from J. Turner Research shows consumers that Wood Residential-managed properties have the highest-quality customer service. As we continue to grow in a number of markets across the country, we will continue to strive for the same level of quality and customer service from each community we manage."

In describing its ratings, J. Turner Research notes the importance of having a strong online reputation.

"71% of prospects surveyed choose to visit a property with a better online reputation. Properties with high ORA™ scores produce 15% more leases than properties with lower ORA™ scores," the research company says on its website.

To see the full ratings from J. Turner Research, click here.

About Wood Residential Services

Wood Residential Services is a national multifamily community property management company. The company currently manages stabilized and lease-up assets in all classes around the country, and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Wood Residential Services Earns #1 Spot in J. Turner Research Power Rankings

