Woodland Foods Rebrands as Woodland Gourmet®, Reaffirming Commitment to Innovation and Operational Excellence

WAUKEGAN, Ill., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodland Foods, a leader in the specialty ingredients market since 1989 proudly announces its rebranding to Woodland Gourmet®. This strategic change not only reflects the company's growth and steadfast commitment to excellence but also aligns with its enhanced value proposition that focuses on collaborative innovation, a broad assortment of global products, and flexible operations.

Dawn Rasmussen, Chief Revenue Officer of Woodland Gourmet, expressed enthusiasm about the rebrand saying, "For over three decades, Woodland Foods has been at the forefront of culinary innovation and a trusted partner in the food industry. As we step into a new era with Woodland Gourmet, we remain dedicated to the same values of quality, operational excellence, and customer-centric innovation but with an even greater focus on crafting bespoke culinary solutions that meet the evolving needs of our diverse customers."

In addition to the name change and the new site www.woodlandgourmet.com, the rebrand establishes Woodland Gourmet as the overarching brand with D'allesandro and Woodland Ingredients, catering to Foodservice and Industrial channels respectively. Working closely with foodservice experts, industrial partners, and retails brands, Woodland Gourmet is committed to developing customized solutions that address specific culinary challenges and market opportunities within these channels.

"We are thrilled about the future as Woodland Gourmet and look forward to building on our rich history of culinary exploration and partnership," said Rasmussen.

About Woodland Gourmet:

Since its foundation in 1989, Woodland Gourmet, formerly Woodland Foods, has been a trusted source of culinary inspiration, deeply rooted in global flavor knowledge and exploration of specialty and dry ingredients. With an unparalleled passion for innovation, partnership with customers to craft custom solutions, responsible ingredient sourcing, and operational excellence, Woodland Gourmet cultivates lasting partnerships through collaborative efforts that cater to the diverse needs of their foodservice, industrial, and retail customers.

