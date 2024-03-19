Woodlands Medical Aesthetics Institute Partners with Cosmetic Physician Partners ("CPP") to Augment Aesthetic and Wellness Medicine

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodlands Medical Aesthetic Institute (Woodlands Medical Aesthetics) and Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP) proudly announce their strategic partnership aimed at improving delivery of aesthetic and wellness medicine.

CPP, a leader in the medical aesthetics industry, partners with top-tier aesthetic clinics nationwide. As an enhanced alternative to private equity, CPP provides industry leading expertise along with extensive capabilities and resources to support its partners and their staff. By prioritizing operational excellence and innovation, CPP empowers clinics to deliver exceptional care and leadership in the rapidly evolving aesthetic landscape.

The partnership between CPP and Woodlands Medical Aesthetics represents a synergy of expertise and dedication to exceptional patient outcomes. Woodlands Medical Aesthetics, under the leadership of board-certified gynecologist Dr. Johnny Peet, shares CPP's commitment to personalized care and innovation, providing industry-leading expertise in wellness care, such as hormone therapy, anti-aging treatments, and weight management.

Dr. Peet highlights: "This alliance allows us to combine our specialized wellness and aesthetic expertise with CPP's proven track record of strengthening organizational capabilities, strengthening our ability to deliver best-in-class patient outcomes."

By taking advantage of CPP's resources and Woodlands Medical Aesthetic Institute's emphasis on clinical outcomes, this partnership will augment knowledge and resources available to all CPP staff, including those at Woodlands Medical Aesthetics. Both organizations see this partnership as a catalyst for sustained growth and innovation, aiming to set new industry standards while elevating patient care.

"We are thrilled to partner with Woodlands Medical Aesthetic Institute," remarked Dan Schacter, President, CPP. "Together, we look forward to fostering growth, and delivering exceptional outcomes for our clinics, their staff, and their patients."

For more information about Woodlands Medical Aesthetics, please visit www.woodlandsmedspa.com.

About Woodlands Medical Aesthetic Institute

Woodlands Medical Aesthetic Institute, under the direction of board-certified gynecologist Dr. Johnny Peet, is committed to providing the highest quality med spa services in The Woodlands, TX. With a focus on professionalism, compassion, and advanced technology, the clinic helps clients look, feel, and live better through personalized treatments tailored to their aesthetic goals.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc.

Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP) is building the premier medical aesthetic clinic network in the US for the long-term benefit of all our partners, clients, and employees. CPP's leadership team brings together some of the world's leading clinic operators and medical specialists in the medical aesthetic business.

With a strong belief in building a people-first culture, we have achieved consistent double-digit growth in our clinics for the last decade. Additional information on CPP is available at www.cosmeticphysicianpartners.com.

