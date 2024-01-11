Woodruff Sawyer Appoints Melissa Schellinkhout Pacific Northwest Regional Growth Leader

News provided by

Woodruff Sawyer

11 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today Melissa Schellinkhout has been appointed the firm's new Regional Growth Leader for the Pacific Northwest (PNW), where she will lead the region's growth and expansion. Previously, Melissa served as Senior VP, Client Relationship Director for Woodruff Sawyer in the National Middle Market Commercial Practice. She was named partner in 2020.

Continue Reading
Melissa Schellinkhout, Pacific Northwest Regional Growth Leader
Melissa Schellinkhout, Pacific Northwest Regional Growth Leader

Melissa's leadership and experience will help drive Woodruff Sawyer's PNW expansion. She will spearhead new business strategies, foster market growth through key partnerships and sponsorships, refine sales processes, and empower teams to surpass their goals. Her commitment to both teams and clients mirrors Woodruff Sawyer's "People-First" ethos, embodying a vision that emphasizes people-centric approaches at every step.

Roger Topp, Chief Growth Officer, comments, "Melissa's promotion to Regional Growth Leader underscores our dedication to continual growth and client-focused excellence. Her strategic approach to organization and operations will play a pivotal role in refining our processes and enhancing departmental efficiencies. Melissa's effective communication skills and knack for building connections will be valuable assets to Woodruff Sawyer's PNW team. I'm looking forward to collaborating with her."

Melissa adds, "An abundance of strategic planning has gotten us to where we are today, and our teams are the strongest they have ever been. We are well-positioned in the market, and I am committed to building on our expertise, marketing, data and analytics, ensuring we continue to thrive in this region and as an organization."

About Woodruff Sawyer

As one of the largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property & casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

Contact:
Press@woodruffsawyer.com

SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer

Also from this source

Woodruff Sawyer's 2024 Cyber Looking Ahead Guide: Cyber Premiums in Decline, Ransomware is Back, and the SEC Lays the Hammer Down

Woodruff Sawyer's 2024 Cyber Looking Ahead Guide: Cyber Premiums in Decline, Ransomware is Back, and the SEC Lays the Hammer Down

Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today the release of the 2024 Cyber Looking Ahead Guide....
Luke Parsons Named Woodruff Sawyer's National Private Equity & Venture Capital Group Leader

Luke Parsons Named Woodruff Sawyer's National Private Equity & Venture Capital Group Leader

Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today that Luke Parsons has been appointed the firm's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.