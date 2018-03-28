WoodSpring Suites Increases Footprint in the Greater Chicago Area

"Choice Hotels is excited to announce the opening of the WoodSpring Suites Chicago Tinley Park, as it comes on the heels of our recent acquisition of the brand, and we expect this to be one of many WoodSpring openings to come," said Ralph Thiergart, vice president and general manager, extended stay brands, Choice Hotels. "This Chicago area property fits perfectly into our strategy of bringing the brand to more major markets across the country, and we look forward to guests experiencing this hotel."

The four-story, newly constructed extended-stay hotel is conveniently located across from the Tinley Park Convention Center and less than a mile from the Hollywood Resort Amphitheater. The hotel offers 123 suites in three room layouts and each room has an in-room kitchen equipped with a full-size refrigerator, two burner stove tops and microwave, as found in all WoodSpring hotels. WoodSpring Suites locations are pet-friendly and offer free wireless Internet, vending machines and guest laundry. The Chicago Tinley Park hotel is 100 percent smoke-free and offers guests complimentary coffee and an expanded lobby space.

This is Holladay Properties' third WoodSpring Suites to open. The company also has a WoodSpring hotel under construction in Carol Stream, Ill., and two others expected to break ground within the next six months.

"We are thrilled to offer extended stay guests a great and affordable hotel option in the Chicago area," said Tim Healy, chief operating officer of Holladay Properties. "We are happy to be a part of WoodSpring Suites rapid growth across the country. This is our third WoodSpring Suites hotel project in the greater Chicago area and we've been welcomed by every community."

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe, and as of February 1, 2018, more than 1,000 hotels were in its development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 35 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

