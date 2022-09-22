Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Collaborates with Jack Henry to Position for Future Growth

Modern, open technology will help 133-year-old bank improve efficiencies and user experience

MONETT, Mo., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (NASDAQ: JKHY) announced today that Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank selected Jack Henry to improve efficiencies and user experience for both customers and employees while continuing to provide personal service as the bank grows.

Founded in 1889, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank has long served small businesses and retail customers in northern New Hampshire. The $630-million-asset bank selected Jack Henry to improve customer experience while increasing its competitive edge with a full suite of digital features and functionalities. With Jack Henry, the bank will gain scalable and open technology, including core and digital cloud-based solutions such as the Banno Digital Platform™ and gain efficiency from streamlining and automating more processes.

James E. Graham, president and chief executive officer of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, said, "Jack Henry will bring us the efficiency we need to grow without additional hours and manpower, which is important as the current economic conditions make it challenging to find new talent. We will automate the mundane for speed and scale while providing better service in customers' more meaningful moments. In addition to improving our service, our employees are excited about growing their responsibilities with deeper interactions and more substantial offerings. This new technology plan positions Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank to grow while protecting the customers, people, and culture that we have been building in our community for the last 133 years."

With Jack Henry, the bank will have access to over 850 API-integrated, third-party fintechs. Touching on Jack Henry's openness and flexibility, Graham adds, "Today, we use several solutions that come from different providers and do not always integrate smoothly with our systems or each other. Jack Henry provides a comprehensive technology suite to meet our internal and customer needs more easily, while giving us the option to hand pick our fintech vendors of choice and integrate them effortlessly into our systems. We are very excited to see all our channels improve and become more effective."

Stacey Zengel, president of Bank Solutions at Jack Henry, said, "Longstanding community banks like Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank are driven by the relationships they have with their employees and communities. By providing a well-rounded technology suite and enabling access to an extensive ecosystem of fintech partners, we are giving them the flexibility to continue to do what's best for their staff and customers, improve efficiencies and user-experience, and continue to grow and compete in their market. We are proud to collaborate with a community bank with such a strong and impactful legacy."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ ( Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are a S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.