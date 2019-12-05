Woodward Corner Market to Open Jan. 29 in Royal Oak

"Woodward Corner Market will offer a unique shopping experience to meet the needs of our customers, and we can't wait to open our doors," said Rubino, who previously worked at the Royal Oak Meijer. "We are actively engaging the community to not only be a good neighbor but also ensure we have the best products on our shelves."

The 41,000-square-foot store will feature a vast assortment of fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat and deli offerings; Meijer and national brand products; and an estimated 2,000 local, artisan items, including Daily Dozen Doughnuts, New York Bagel and Bath Savvy Soaps. It will boast a Great Lakes Coffee coffee shop that specializes in nitro brews, an extensive beer, wine and liquor counter and an expansive international food aisle that will feature eight ethnic backgrounds, including Middle Eastern, kosher, Hispanic, European and Asian foods.

Woodward Corner Market will feature open-air elements with 25-foot ceilings and a pedestrian-friendly design near the Beaumont Hospital campus with six garage-style doors that open to an outdoor fresh produce and floral area in warmer months.

It will be the largest tenant in the Woodward Corners by Beaumont commercial development.

"Our small format stores like Woodward Corner Market and Bridge Street Market provide new ways to serve our customers," said Rick Keyes, President & CEO of Meijer. "The team is working hard, and we are excited to share Woodward Corner Market and see the positive impact it will have on this community."

About Woodward Corner Market

Woodward Corner Market is a new neighborhood grocery store operated by Meijer that focuses on bringing fresh food and value to customers in a market-like setting. As the largest tenant in a unique mixed-use development at the intersection of Thirteen Mile Road and Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak, Woodward Corner Market will provide residents and businesses alike access to fresh food and easily accessible convenience items in a one-of-a-kind store.

