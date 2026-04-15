WOODWARD PARK PARTNERS ADVISES NATIONAL REFRIGERATION & AIR CONDITIONING PRODUCTS, INC. IN ITS SALE OF THE CONTINENTAL REFRIGERATOR AND NATIONAL COMFORT PRODUCTS BRANDS TO AERITEK GLOBAL, A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF MILL POINT CAPITAL

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodward Park Partners is pleased to announce that its client, National Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Products, Inc. ("NRAC" or the "Company"), has completed the sale of its foodservice refrigeration and HVAC assets, operating under the Continental Refrigerator ("Continental") and National Comfort Products ("NCP") brands, to AeriTek Global Holdings LLC ("AeriTek"), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC.

Continental and NCP have built a distinguished reputation for high-quality, configurable products and build-to-order flexibility, serving more than 850 customers across the United States. Continental's commercial kitchen equipment portfolio, encompassing reach-in coolers and freezers, sandwich prep worktops, pizza prep units and griddle stands, is highly complementary to AeriTek's existing beverage merchandising and display offerings. NCP's thru-the-wall packaged and split HVAC systems further extend the combined platform's reach into adjacent commercial end markets.

Continental Refrigerator and National Comfort Products, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, are two primary brands of National Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Products, Inc. Continental designs and manufactures commercial foodservice refrigeration solutions, including reach-in coolers and freezers, sandwich prep worktops, pizza prep equipment bases, griddle stands and bar equipment, serving a diverse base of dealers and end customers across the foodservice industry. NCP designs and manufactures thru-the-wall HVAC systems for multi-family residential applications, offering both packaged and split system configurations. For more information, please visit www.continentalrefrigerator.com and www.nationalcomfortproducts.com.

AeriTek, since its inception in 1941, has been a trailblazer in the commercial refrigeration and foodservice equipment markets, doing business as Imbera, Torrey, QBD, Minus Forty and Federal. AeriTek offers an expansive portfolio of highly customized products, setting itself apart through relentless product innovation and delivering best-in-class quality. Additionally, AeriTek is an industry leader in sustainability standards and aftermarket services. AeriTek is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA. For more information, please visit www.aeritekna.com.

Mill Point Capital is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies across the Business Services, Industrials and IT Services sectors throughout North America. Mill Point's experienced team of investment professionals, Executive Partners and Functional Experts seeks portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.

ABOUT WOODWARD PARK PARTNERS

Woodward Park Partners is a middle-market focused investment banking firm. The firm specializes in providing high-touch advisory services with unparalleled senior professional involvement to financial sponsors, private business owners and publicly traded companies. The firm's expertise covers a wide spectrum of transaction types, including private company sales, divestitures, mergers & acquisitions and other financial advisory engagements. For more information, contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE Woodward Park Partners