WOODWARD PARK PARTNERS EXPANDS TEAM WITH ADDITION OF JACK DIFRANCO

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodward Park Partners is pleased to announce that Jack DiFranco has joined the firm as a Managing Director. In bringing his practice onto the Woodward Park platform, Jack adds more than 35 years of mergers and acquisitions experience advising private, public, and private equity clients across a wide range of industries.

"A leader in the industry, Jack has cultivated extensive expertise in dealmaking within the middle market throughout his decades-long career. He is highly respected amongst his peers and has served as a mentor to many M&A professionals," said Gene Bitonti, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Woodward Park Partners. "The addition of Jack to our team will create new opportunities, fueling growth for the firm through an expanded network and broadened expertise. We look forward to having Jack on board and working together to strengthen our platform's institutional knowledge and deliver value to our clients."

"I am excited to join the Woodward Park platform," said DiFranco. "The momentum, collaborative culture, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with the way I've approached my career. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth and supporting our clients as we help them realize successful outcomes."

Prior to joining Woodward Park, Jack founded and led BeaconView Advisors, a boutique investment banking firm. Before establishing BeaconView, he led the Detroit practice for KPMG Corporate Finance, served as National Managing Principal for the Corporate Finance, Transaction Advisory, and Private Equity Services Groups at Grant Thornton, and founded the investment banking group at Stout Risius Ross. Earlier in his career, Jack was a member of the investment banking groups at First of Michigan Corporation and EY Corporate Finance.

Jack earned his MBA from the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business and his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Oakland University.

ABOUT WOODWARD PARK PARTNERS

Woodward Park Partners is a middle-market focused investment banking firm. The firm specializes in providing high-touch advisory services with unparalleled senior professional involvement to financial sponsors, private business owners and publicly traded companies. The firm's expertise covers a wide spectrum of transaction types, including private company sales, divestitures, mergers & acquisitions, and other financial advisory engagements.

