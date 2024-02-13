WOODWARD PARK PARTNERS CLOSES OVER $500M IN DEAL VALUE IN Q4 2023

Leveraging nearly 100 combined years of experience, the independent investment bank

closed three deals for private equity clients within months of its launch

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodward Park Partners, a newly founded middle-market investment banking firm based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., announced today that it completed three transactions with over $500 million of enterprise value on behalf of private equity clients in the fourth quarter of 2023. Woodward Park was founded by a team of highly talented investment bankers led by Managing Directors Gene Bitonti and Greg McGowan.

"Despite a challenging economic year and a downturn in overall mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, Woodward Park was able to achieve immediate success for three clients," said McGowan. "Our team's extensive M&A advisory expertise and commitment to providing senior-level attention were key drivers in delivering positive outcomes for our clients last year and have led to strong momentum in the year ahead."

Founded in late 2023, Woodward Park is focused on providing bespoke M&A advisory services on middle-market transactions across a wide range of industries including the business services, diversified industrials, infrastructure, and transportation sectors. With nearly a century of combined experience advising on hundreds of successful transactions, the Woodward Park team has a rich heritage of representing clients in M&A transactions including sell-side, buy-side, and other strategic advisory assignments.

Since its founding, Woodward Park has built an impressive roster of premier clients including financial sponsors, private business owners, and publicly traded companies. In Q4 of 2023, Woodward Park completed three sell-side transactions on behalf of private equity clients:

Represented MiddleGround Capital in the sale of Peterson Spring , a leading specialty spring manufacturer, to privately-held First Brands Group.

, a leading specialty spring manufacturer, to privately-held First Brands Group. Represented Rockwood Equity in the sale of AMACS, a manufacturer of engineered separation and mass transfer products, to privately-held holding company PMC Global.

Served as an advisor to the Board of Directors of Shaw Development, a leading designer, manufacturer and assembler of sensors, fluid management systems, and related components during Monomoy Capital Partners' sale of the company to Chicago -based Madison Dearborn Partners.

"Our highly customized approach to process strategy has been a core tenet throughout our careers at top-tier firms and will continue at Woodward Park," said Bitonti. "As an independent investment bank, we are hyper-focused on delivering premium outcomes and valuations for our clients. From the evaluation of strategic alternatives through final documentation and closing, our commitment to meeting the needs and objectives of our clients is always center stage as we guide them through every phase of a transaction."

Led by experienced investment bankers, the Woodward Park leadership team has worked closely together for over a decade — beginning at Quarton Partners in 2010 and continuing through successor firms, most recently at TD Cowen. They are joined by a talented group of bankers with a shared passion for client service. In 2024, the Woodward Park team is off to a strong start with over $900 million of enterprise value on behalf of clients currently under engagement.

About Woodward Park Partners

Located in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Woodward Park Partners is a middle-market investment banking firm focused on merger and acquisition transactions. With nearly 100 years of combined experience, Woodward Park specializes in delivering high-touch, client-first advisory services with unparalleled senior professional involvement to private business owners, financial sponsors and publicly traded companies across a wide range of industries. For more information, please visit http://www.woodwardparkpartners.com .

