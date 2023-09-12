WOOFi Pro omnichain DEX coming to EVM mainnets featuring crypto and tradfi assets

News provided by

WOO

12 Sep, 2023, 03:35 ET

Testnet goes live on September 13 with mainnet slated for early October release

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKEN 2049 - WOOFi, a top 15 decentralized exchange platform by 24-hour trading volume, announced a strategic transition from the NEAR Protocol to Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible networks for building version 2.0 of its omnichain DEX.

In a statement, WOO Founder and CEO Jack Tan noted that the transition signals a stronger CeFi and DeFi offering from WOO, predicting that the next bull run will be a smooth flow between the two crypto exchange worlds. WOOFi aims to integrate all major chains, concentrating liquidity, and building a collaborative ecosystem. WOOFi Pro users can trade on their preferred applications and blockchain networks, promoting a diverse and user-driven ecosystem. A trader for example, on Arbitrum would be able to trade against traders on other chains like Polygon or Optimism, without leaving Arbitrum.

CEX on steroids

Leveraging engineering capabilities rooted in years of developing trading products, WOOFi Pro will offer a user-friendly mobile interface, enabling traders to execute transactions on the go. WOO X, a centralized exchange, is an established platform with $150-$500 million in daily trading volume that has pioneered a number of industry firsts including a live transparency dashboard with a mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of professional traders. WOOFi Pro will feature gasless orderbook trading, eliminating transaction fees, and making trading more accessible for users without the need for Know Your Customer (KYC) verification. Users have full control over their funds with self-custody, removing reliance on third-party custodians.

Institutional-grade, omnichain order book trading for crypto and tradfi assets

WOOFi Pro will seamlessly integrate Orderly Network's institutional-grade order books, providing users with a robust and readily available source of liquidity. Orderly Network is a decentralized liquidity network, backed by Pantera, Dragonfly Capital, and Sequoia Capital China, that connects permissionless orderbooks with top market makers.

"The combination of WOO X and WOOFi provides users with a fully-featured off-chain or on-chain orderbook trading system. This comes as we've observed a growing subset of traders that demand access to both traditional investments and cryptocurrency trading, which has become especially prominent in the latest cycle, with a strong appetite for Real World Assets (RWAs)," Tan noted.

Initially launching with 10 crypto trading pairs on October mainnet debut, WOOFi Pro plans to expand its asset selection, potentially encompassing cryptocurrencies, stocks, commodities, and forex. For reference, WOOFi has already executed more than 2.9 million cross-chain swaps, and we anticipate more as WOOFi users take advantage of being able to enter the ecosystem quickly and seamlessly from a diverse range of assets in a single click.

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.

The content of this document has been translated into different languages and shared throughout different platforms. In case of any discrepancy or inconsistency between different posts caused by mistranslations, the English version on our official website shall prevail.

SOURCE WOO

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.