Woolpert Acquires Southern Mapping, a Geospatial Firm Based in South Africa

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has acquired Southern Mapping, a geospatial solutions provider and aerial survey company based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Southern Mapping has extensive high-accuracy lidar, imagery and remote sensing experience, and produces airborne topographic, hyperspectral, and thermal surveys and mapping.

Southern Mapping was the first independently owned mapping company to offer lidar in Africa and is well-known throughout the industry. The firm has provided mapping services for engineering, infrastructure, mining, mapping, agriculture and environmental sectors on three continents and in more than 45 African countries.

"Woolpert's vision is to become the premier global architecture, engineering and geospatial firm, and this acquisition is a big step forward in completing our vision," Woolpert President and CEO Scott Cattran said. "In 2019, Woolpert has added international offices in Canada with the acquisition of Geomatics Data Solutions (GDS) and now in Africa with Southern Mapping. We are honored and excited to welcome all of the employees of Southern Mapping to Woolpert!"

Woolpert continues to expand its geospatial services footprint globally. In addition to acquiring coastal and bathymetric specialists GDS in May, the firm announced its strategic partnership with iXblue in September. iXblue is an international marine survey and technology firm, and the partnership will provide aerial mapping services to clients in Australia, New Zealand and across the South Pacific.

This acquisition of Southern Mapping will strengthen Woolpert and Southern Mapping's ability to comprehensively serve their clients in Africa and across the globe and positions the U.S.-based firm to have greater access to the fastest growing economies in the world.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is committed to a vision to become the premier architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm, and one of the best companies in the country. It's a vision we've been fine-tuning for decades. It guides our decisions and investments, provides our clients with optimal solutions, and offers our employees unrivaled opportunities. Woolpert is recognized as a Great Place to Work by its employees and is America's fastest growing AEG firm. With more than a century of experience, close to 1,000 employees and 30 offices, Woolpert supports public, private, federal, and military clients nationally and around the globe. For more information, visit woolpert.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Southern Mapping

Southern Mapping provides aerial and space-based remote sensing, topographic surveys, mapping, and imagery analysis for a variety of industries and sectors. These include civil engineering and infrastructure development, mineral explorations and mine management, environmental planning and rehabilitation, and urban and agricultural planning. For more information, visit southernmapping.com.

