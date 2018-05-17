Woolpert Awarded $2M PennDOT Photogrammetry Contract

Mike Zoltek, Woolpert project manager, said that the services requested under this contract include, but are not limited to, vertical and oblique aerial photography acquisition, aerial lidar and mobile lidar acquisition, geodetic mapping, conventional surveys, Global Positioning System (GPS) surveys, digital map compilation and digital terrain model creation.

"These services will be performed specific to individual projects—along 5-, 10- or 15-mile stretches of road—to support engineering design and survey," Zoltek said. "We have an experienced team and the capacity to provide the quick turnaround needed."

Woolpert has multiyear photogrammetry contracts underway with departments of transportation (DOTs) across the country, including Florida, Minnesota and Virginia. Zoltek and fellow Woolpert Project Manager Judy Beale will support these projects for the Pennsylvania DOT.

"One of PennDOT's biggest concerns is the ability to meet schedules with a quality product," Beale said. "We're fortunate to understand what's required with these collections not only in Pennsylvania but around the world. We're excited to be able to provide the most accurate data to fully support their transportation infrastructure."

This contract is now underway.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the fastest growing architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm in the country, delivering value to clients in all 50 states and around the world by strategically blending engineering excellence with leading-edge technology and geospatial applications. With a dynamic R&D department, Woolpert works with inventive business partners such as Google and Esri; operates a fleet of planes, sensors and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS); and continually pushes industry boundaries by working with advanced water technologies, asset management, building information modeling (BIM) and sustainable design. Woolpert's mission is to help its clients progress and become more progressive. For over 100 years and with 25 offices across the U.S., Woolpert serves federal, state and local governments; private and public companies and universities; energy and transportation departments; and the U.S. Armed Forces. For more information, visit woolpert.com or call 937-531-1258.



