Wooster and Okoroafor Join Charter Next Generation Board of Directors

CHICAGO, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), North America's leading producer of high-performance specialty films, today announced that Dr. Michael Okoroafor and Jeff Wooster have been elected as independent members to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Michael Okoroafor, Director. Jeff Wooster, Director.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff and Michael to CNG's board of directors. They are both transformational leaders at the forefront of the sustainability movement. We look forward to their contributions as we build on our relentless commitment to sustainability and pursue our aspiration to be the leading sustainable material supplier to the packaging industry," said Kathy Bolhous, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Charter Next Generation.

Dr. Michael Okoroafor is Chief Sustainability Officer at McCormick & Company. In this role, he leads the development and execution of an enhanced sustainability strategy based on McCormick's globally recognized, Purpose-led Performance approach. Michael joined McCormick in 2015 and served as Vice-President, Global Sustainability & Packaging Innovation before assuming his current position. Prior to McCormick, he held key leadership roles at Coca-Cola Company, PPG Industries, and H.J. Heinz Company. Michael holds over 40 patents and currently serves on the board of AMERIPEN. He earned a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Nigeria, an M.S. in Polymer Chemistry from the University of Detroit and a Ph.D. in Organic Polymer Chemistry from Michigan State University and is a graduate of the Kellogg Executive Development Program at Northwestern University. He was inducted into the Packaging and Processing Hall of Fame in 2018 and is a 2020 Environment+Energy Leader 100 honoree.

Jeff Wooster − the former Global Sustainability Director for Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics − recently retired after a distinguished 33-year career serving in various research and technical development roles, and leading Dow Packaging's sustainability and circular economy efforts around the world. Jeff holds 45 U.S. and foreign patents, has published over 100 technical papers and presentations, previously served as President of AMERIPEN, and played a pivotal role in the formation and launch of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, of which Charter Next Generation is a member. In addition to his new role on CNG's board, Jeff will continue to serve on the board of GreenBlue. He earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Iowa State University of Science and Technology.

Charter Next Generation is North America's leading independent producer of high-performance, specialty films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets. Known for sustainable, innovative products and world-class manufacturing capabilities, the company's quality and expertise are unsurpassed. Its sustainability first mindset, and relentless pursuit of excellence, make it an ideal partner to help brand owners reach their long-term sustainability goals.

