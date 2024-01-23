Word Wizards Shine: Vocabulary.com Announces Fall Champions of Ninth Vocabulary Bowl

The Vocabulary Bowl's first Fall Season sparked friendly competition among K-12 schools as they mastered vocabulary and jockeyed for top spots on divisional leaderboards

Vocabulary.com is excited to announce the fall champions of the 2023 Vocabulary Bowl, a biannual competition that brings together K-12 schools across North America to showcase their vocabulary and literacy skills.

From high school heavyweights to middle school maestros and rising rookies, schools earned points and paved paths to victory by displaying the breadth of their lexicons. More than 380,000 students across 2,100 schools mastered a total of 5,200,000 words throughout the fall in their quest for word domination. The competition took center stage on Vocabulary.com where schools faced off against their peers to become undisputed champions in one of three divisions and title holders for their respective states.

The results are now official. The Division Winners for the Fall 2023 Season are:

Division I: High School: Etiwanda High School ( Rancho Cucamonga, California ) Middle School: Sig Rogich Middle School ( Las Vegas, Nevada )



Division II : High School: Saint Benedict's Preparatory School ( Newark, New Jersey ) Middle School: Ellen Fletcher Middle School ( Palo Alto, California )

:

Division III: High School: Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy ( Vacaville, California ) Middle School: Morehead City Middle School ( Morehead City, North Carolina )



The Division Runners Up are:

Division I: High School: Calvary Christian Academy ( Fort Lauderdale, Florida ) Middle School: Millburn Middle School ( Millburn, New Jersey )



Division II : High School: The Ursuline School ( New Rochelle, New York ) Middle School: Ladera Vista Junior High School ( Fullerton, California )

:

Division III: High School: Arp High School ( Arp, Texas ) Middle School: Cherryland Middle School ( Elk Rapids, Michigan )



The U.S. and Canadian Province winners are:

Canadian Provincial Winners

"With the right support and an engaging environment, anyone can experience the joy of enriching their vocabulary. The Vocabulary Bowl is a unique event that makes it easy for educators to foster an enduring love of literacy and create spaces where learners are eager to develop their vocabulary skills," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, Vocabulary.com's parent company. "Hosting this competition fills us with pride and we cannot wait to see the remarkable progress schools make in the upcoming Spring season."

Game on: Join the 2024 Vocabulary Bowl Spring Season

The Vocabulary Bowl's Spring Season will start on February 1. This year, the Bowl will honor champions at all levels, including schools, individual teachers, and newcomers to the competition. While schools compete for glory, top teacher prizes will be awarded to educators who inspire their students to earn the most points. New Rookie awards will recognize schools and teachers new to the Bowl. Whether you're part of an experienced school team or a teacher on a mission, there's a prize waiting for you.

The competition is open to all accredited K-12 schools in the United States and Canada. Any qualifying school with an active license will be automatically registered when the Vocabulary Bowl season starts. Schools and individual teachers can purchase a license to automatically register at any time during the contest period. Students enrolled in classes simply sign in to Vocabulary.com and master as many words as they can through learning activities on the website. There is no limit to the number of words that they can master or the amount of time that they can play.

How schools use the Vocabulary Bowl to build literacy skills

Vocabulary.com uses adaptive technology that tailors literacy instruction to students' unique needs. The Vocabulary Bowl gives educators a fun opportunity to personalize instruction, boost literacy skills, and inject competitive spirit into education. With every activity, students gain points and achievements so that they can level up in the rankings while building their vocabulary. Teachers have used the Bowl to gamify learning by giving extra credit to classroom point leaders every week, presenting monthly awards to students who master the most words, and posting results in parent newsletters to share their learners' successes.

About Vocabulary.com

Founded in 2010, Vocabulary.com's award-winning platform helps learners systematically improve their vocabulary. Adaptive, individualized and interactive, Vocabulary.com seamlessly integrates with any school curriculum, helping students master the academic vocabulary they'll encounter in literature, textbooks and standardized tests. The Vocabulary.com dictionary teaches more than 17,000 words and provides approachable definitions that makes them more interesting to learn. To date, nearly 4 million learners in 46,000 schools around the world have answered more than 8 billion questions on Vocabulary.com. Vocabulary.com joined the IXL Learning family in 2020.

