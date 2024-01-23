Word Wizards Shine: Vocabulary.com Announces Fall Champions of Ninth Vocabulary Bowl

News provided by

IXL Learning

23 Jan, 2024, 08:15 ET

The Vocabulary Bowl's first Fall Season sparked friendly competition among K-12 schools as they mastered vocabulary and jockeyed for top spots on divisional leaderboards

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocabulary.com is excited to announce the fall champions of the 2023 Vocabulary Bowl, a biannual competition that brings together K-12 schools across North America to showcase their vocabulary and literacy skills.

From high school heavyweights to middle school maestros and rising rookies, schools earned points and paved paths to victory by displaying the breadth of their lexicons. More than 380,000 students across 2,100 schools mastered a total of 5,200,000 words throughout the fall in their quest for word domination. The competition took center stage on Vocabulary.com where schools faced off against their peers to become undisputed champions in one of three divisions and title holders for their respective states.

The results are now official. The Division Winners for the Fall 2023 Season are:

The Division Runners Up are:

The U.S. and Canadian Province winners are:

Canadian Provincial Winners

"With the right support and an engaging environment, anyone can experience the joy of enriching their vocabulary. The Vocabulary Bowl is a unique event that makes it easy for educators to foster an enduring love of literacy and create spaces where learners are eager to develop their vocabulary skills," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, Vocabulary.com's parent company. "Hosting this competition fills us with pride and we cannot wait to see the remarkable progress schools make in the upcoming Spring season."

Game on: Join the 2024 Vocabulary Bowl Spring Season

The Vocabulary Bowl's Spring Season will start on February 1. This year, the Bowl will honor champions at all levels, including schools, individual teachers, and newcomers to the competition. While schools compete for glory, top teacher prizes will be awarded to educators who inspire their students to earn the most points. New Rookie awards will recognize schools and teachers new to the Bowl. Whether you're part of an experienced school team or a teacher on a mission, there's a prize waiting for you.

The competition is open to all accredited K-12 schools in the United States and Canada. Any qualifying school with an active license will be automatically registered when the Vocabulary Bowl season starts. Schools and individual teachers can purchase a license to automatically register at any time during the contest period. Students enrolled in classes simply sign in to Vocabulary.com and master as many words as they can through learning activities on the website. There is no limit to the number of words that they can master or the amount of time that they can play.

How schools use the Vocabulary Bowl to build literacy skills

Vocabulary.com uses adaptive technology that tailors literacy instruction to students' unique needs. The Vocabulary Bowl gives educators a fun opportunity to personalize instruction, boost literacy skills, and inject competitive spirit into education. With every activity, students gain points and achievements so that they can level up in the rankings while building their vocabulary. Teachers have used the Bowl to gamify learning by giving extra credit to classroom point leaders every week, presenting monthly awards to students who master the most words, and posting results in parent newsletters to share their learners' successes.

About Vocabulary.com

Founded in 2010, Vocabulary.com's award-winning platform helps learners systematically improve their vocabulary. Adaptive, individualized and interactive, Vocabulary.com seamlessly integrates with any school curriculum, helping students master the academic vocabulary they'll encounter in literature, textbooks and standardized tests. The Vocabulary.com dictionary teaches more than 17,000 words and provides approachable definitions that makes them more interesting to learn. To date, nearly 4 million learners in 46,000 schools around the world have answered more than 8 billion questions on Vocabulary.com. Vocabulary.com joined the IXL Learning family in 2020.

Press Contact

Eric Bates

IXL Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning

Also from this source

IXL Math Meets Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Tier 1 Requirements in Randomized Control Trial Conducted by Johns Hopkins University

IXL Math Meets Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Tier 1 Requirements in Randomized Control Trial Conducted by Johns Hopkins University

IXL Learning, developer of personalized learning products used by millions of people globally, has unveiled the findings of a Johns Hopkins...
IXL and Orange County Public Schools Expand Partnership to Support Core Math Instruction and Improve High School Reading Skills

IXL and Orange County Public Schools Expand Partnership to Support Core Math Instruction and Improve High School Reading Skills

IXL, the personalized learning platform used by 15 million students, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Orange County Public Schools...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.