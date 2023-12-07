Words of Wisdom Shared by the Senior Residents of Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique project at Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care is honoring the wisdom and experience of senior residents by sharing their life lessons and advice for the generations to follow.

"Get your education," is the message spread by 94-year-old Helen Epps, one of the beloved residents of Watercrest Macon. Other senior insights involved finances, work ethic and the importance of family.

Residents of Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care in Macon, Georgia, share their words of wisdom for younger generations as part of Watercrest's signature programming.
Watercrest provides seniors with the opportunity to express their individuality through their signature program, Artful Expressions. Designed with evidence-based research, Artful Expressions invites residents to celebrate their originality and imagination through a series of unique workshops including photography, poetry, painting, art history and performing arts. This particular project focuses on honoring the many experiences that molded each resident and offers an expression of individuality and opportunity to give back to their community with encouraging words.

"Self-expression is critical for our seniors mental and emotional well-being, and the therapeutic benefits of art can decrease anxiety and offer feelings of accomplishment," says Sheena Jeffries, Regional Director of Engagement at Watercrest Senior Living Group.

The Senior Wisdom project is capturing attention and gaining popularity throughout Watercrest Senior Living Communities as residents' images and 'pearls of wisdom' are shared amongst their community social media networks.

Watercrest Macon was recently named a 3-time Gold Medalist in the Best of Middle Georgia Awards being selected Best Senior Living Community, Best Assisted Living Community, and Best Retirement Community. The community offers 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces, outdoor putting green, and gardening stations offer opportunities for social engagement and resident activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths. Additionally, residents enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Macon is ideally located at 111 Providence Boulevard in Macon, Georgia near high-end residential, plentiful retail and dining establishments, as well as diverse cultural and entertainment venues. For information, contact the community at 478-400-7043.

