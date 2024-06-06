Work Hard, Play Hard : Gen Zers in Hainan Free Trade Port

June 1, 2024, marks the 4th anniversary of the release of The Overall Plan for the Construction of Hainan Free Trade Port and the 3rd anniversary of the implementation of The Hainan Free Trade Port Law of the People's Republic of China. Hainan, a place full of energy and charm, is becoming a global focal point. Youth Power season 4 returns on June 30! Here, Gen Zers from all over the world gather on this treasured island to experience the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port and explore its new opportunities and challenges. Let's follow them to feel the traditional local customs as well as the modern convenience of China's rapid development.

