Workday Announces Date of Annual Stockholder Meeting on June 16, 2026

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, today announced that its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders will be held virtually on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The record date for the meeting will be Friday, April 17, 2026 and only stockholders of record at the close of business on that date will be entitled to receive notice and vote upon matters considered at the meeting.

Workday will make important information about the meeting and the matters to be considered available to all stockholders of record and encourages stockholders to review the information as soon as it becomes available.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The webcast replay will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the live event.

About Workday

Workday is the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents. Workday unifies HR and Finance on one intelligent platform with AI at the core to empower people at every level with the clarity, confidence, and insights they need to adapt quickly, make better decisions, and deliver outcomes that matter. Workday is used by more than 11,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 65% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2026 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

SOURCE Workday Inc.