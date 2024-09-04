Workday CEO to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference on September 11, 2024

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced that Carl Eschenbach, CEO, Workday, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference on September 11, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. There will also be a live webcast of the event, available here.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 90 days after the conference takes place.

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money. The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

