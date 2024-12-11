Workday Unveils New Illuminate Capabilities for Peakon Employee Voice to Unlock Deeper and Faster Employee Insights with AI

AI Advances Will Help People Managers Retain Top Talent, Build Stronger Employee Engagement and Drive Organizational Success Around the World

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday Rising EMEA – Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today unveiled new Illuminate capabilities in Workday Peakon Employee Voice . New AI features will help today's overburdened managers by analyzing large volumes of employee feedback and delivering the insights and recommendations they need to make important decisions that help them retain top talent and build highly engaged, loyal teams.

Understanding what employees want and supporting them effectively is critical as organizations compete to retain their highest performing employees and attract top talent. Managers are pivotal here because they play a central role in building strong employee engagement and loyalty. However, as Workday data reveals , many managers are themselves at high risk of burnout. The latest innovations in Workday Peakon Employee Voice reduce the time it takes for managers to surface deep, valuable insights from across the entire workforce. When coupled with personalized recommended actions, the employee listening solution makes it easier than ever for stretched managers to elevate their people and drive organizational success.

The new innovations in Workday Peakon Employee Voice include:

Generative AI-Powered Content Summaries: New AI generated content summaries surface and pinpoint key themes and emerging issues from a vast volume of employee feedback across 60+ languages. This enables rapid, informed decision-making so organizations can address global employee concerns, such as workload or burnout – before they fully manifest – fostering a more engaged and productive workforce.

New AI generated content summaries surface and pinpoint key themes and emerging issues from a vast volume of employee feedback across 60+ languages. This enables rapid, informed decision-making so organizations can address global employee concerns, such as workload or burnout – before they fully manifest – fostering a more engaged and productive workforce. On-Demand Comment Summaries: On-demand functionality provides targeted analysis of employee feedback by specific department, location or engagement score. For example, it can be used to quickly uncover how employees across marketing, or located in the Madrid office, are feeling. This helps organizations make specific improvements and boost engagement where it is needed most.

On-demand functionality provides targeted analysis of employee feedback by specific department, location or engagement score. For example, it can be used to quickly uncover how employees across marketing, or located in the office, are feeling. This helps organizations make specific improvements and boost engagement where it is needed most. Rules-Based Questions in Moments That Matter: Rules-Based Questions enable leaders to deliver tailored survey questions to employees at any chosen, pivotal moment in the employee lifecycle, such as onboarding and exiting. This generates valuable data-driven information to help managers improve the end-to-end employee experience.

"In the current business landscape, attracting, retaining and engaging top talent is more critical than ever," said Anne-Sofie Nielsen, Vice President, Product and Engineering, Workday. "Workday Peakon Employee Voice with these new Illuminate capabilities give organizations – and specifically people managers – the insights and tools they need to foster exceptional employee experiences, build a thriving workforce and achieve greater organizational success."

These new Illuminate capabilities in Workday Peakon Employee Voice are powered by more than one billion aggregated employee responses and an additional 200 million pieces of written employee feedback from across 160 countries. This dataset – one of the largest and most powerful employee sentiment datasets in the world – also gives Workday access to the industry's deepest insights into global workforce trends, allowing it to uncover critical findings to help shape the future of work. For example, Workday revealed earlier this year that on average, 27% of employees within an organization are at high risk of burnout . It also found that workers who believe they are doing meaningful work feel 37% more accomplished than those who don't – even when facing challenging workloads.

Elevating the Employee Experience Everywhere

Workday Peakon Employee Voice gives employees a platform to confidentially share their experiences, expectations and feelings about work. With accurate comparisons, consistent benchmarking powered by True Benchmark™ , and robust, real-time analytics, it has helped customers like EQ and BDR Thermea Group turn insights into action and drive higher engagement.

"Workday Peakon Employee Voice is a key part of our people strategy, enabling us to directly address the continuous challenges we face in the evolving world of work," said Andrew Stephenson, chief people officer, EQ. "By understanding the views of our people and being able to take ideas and suggestions from them frequently, we are able to take timely actions to create a truly empowered, engaged workforce around the globe."

"In today's challenging business environment, staying close to our employees is key to success, and Workday Peakon Employee Voice gives us instant feedback on what we can improve," said Anton Ketelaars, global HR leader, processes & solutions, BDR Thermea Group. "In the past, survey results arrived months later, when it was often too late. Now, we're truly listening. We have a real-time pulse on our team's needs and a deeper understanding of how to support our global workforce than ever before."

With employees as its number one core value, Workday uses Workday Peakon Employee Voice to garner insights from its more than 20,000 workmates. This feedback has helped inform and shape Workday's own strategy – leading, for example, to the introduction of a Work From Almost Anywhere benefit and a subsequent rise in flexibility scores. Additionally, employee feedback on the topic of growth led to a renewed focus among leaders and individualized action plans, which helped Workday achieve a 35% increase in the number of employees who said they were satisfied with their growth and career path.

Availability

Generative AI-Powered Comment Summaries, On-Demand Comment Summaries and Rules Based Questions in Moments That Matter will be available to Workday Peakon Employee Voice customers in the first half of 2025.

For More Information

Learn about Workday's strong momentum in EMEA.

Read about Workday Illuminate ™ – the next generation of Workday AI.

™ – the next generation of Workday AI. Become an enterprise AI expert with Workday AI Masterclass .

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and mone y. The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday Inc.