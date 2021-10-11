Worker Safety is About to Change with New Connected Services Platform from MSA Safety

At the National Safety Congress (NSC) and Expo in Orlando, Fla., the Pittsburgh-based company today unveiled the MSA Connected Work Platform. The new offering is a powerful hardware/software combination that features a new cloud-ready wearable gas detector that enables a broad new range of capabilities not previously available with a standalone gas detector. Working in concert with the company's new MSA+™ safety subscription offering, the ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection Wearable device was designed from the ground-up as a fully connected and intuitive safety solution. It represents MSA's first direct-to-cloud gas detector to feature:

Out-of-the box global cellular connectivity and GPS location to transmit real-time data, like critical gas detection readings and location information, directly to the MSA Grid software platform;

Access to MSA's Grid software services that enable fleet management, as well as real-time remote monitoring and incident reporting;

A new, electronic MSA id™ device tag that replaces paper-based sign-out processes;

MSA's industry-leading XCell ® Sensors; and

Sensors; and Compatibility with a new ALTAIR io Dock calibration test stand, enabling automatic bump testing, calibration and data logging.

"We live in a connected world, and with this new technology platform, we're bringing new levels of connectivity into industrial worksites," said Gustavo Lopez, MSA's General Manager of Detection Products and Connected Services. "Our vision is to give safety managers the ability to create an adaptive, proactive safety program that helps reduce the risk of workplace injury and boosts productivity."

Other elements of MSA's Connected Work Platform include the MSA+ safety subscription which extends warranty coverage and provides automatic and ongoing software upgrades. With MSA+, safety managers can bundle hardware and software needs for long-term safety advancements and a convenient way to stay ahead of safety innovation and on budget. The ALTAIR io 4 will be provided exclusively through this new program. The MSA Grid and accompanying MSA+ safety subscription has various price points and subscription levels to accommodate individual customer needs and budgets.

"Gone are the days that your technology is outdated the day after you bought it. With over the air updates and new services launching, safety managers can ensure they stay at the cutting edge of safety," continued Mr. Lopez.

"As we continue to deliver on our mission of protecting people at work, I feel we are uniquely positioned to exceed the expectations of those who put their trust in the MSA brand and do so in a way they've come to expect from our company – with speed, agility and customer-driven innovation," he concluded.

The company expects to begin shipping the ALTAIR io4 in the first half of 2022. Those not in attendance at NSC in Orlando can keep up-to-date with the latest happenings by visiting www.MSAsafety.com/connectedwork or following MSA Safety's social channels.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

