Workera Enables Manufacturing Leaders to Measure AI Readiness and Accelerate Workforce Transformation

Analysis of more than 88,000 assessments reveals manufacturers close AI skill gaps faster than any other major sector

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera, the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential, today released new findings on manufacturing industry AI readiness, demonstrating that manufacturers using verified capability measurement are closing AI skill gaps in an average of 10.7 days, faster than any other major enterprise sector.

Drawing on more than 88,000 assessments across global manufacturing leaders, the new analysis shows that manufacturers committed to structured upskilling are achieving 79% readiness, above the 75% threshold that Workera associates with successful skills transformation. According to IDC, only about 30% of organizations worldwide consider themselves ready for AI adoption. Workera research finds manufacturing currently ranks last among major sectors in AI tool adoption across business functions (62%), in having a defined AI adoption strategy (33%), and in confidence that employees are on track for an AI-enabled future (59%). That starting point makes the sector's measured progress particularly significant.

"Manufacturing stands at an inflection point. AI adoption will determine competitive advantage in the next decade, but only for manufacturers who can confidently execute it," said Jim Hemgen, VP of Partnerships at Workera. "That requires verified proof that your workforce can safely apply these capabilities in real-world production environments. Our data from leading manufacturers shows something remarkable: when you measure capability rigorously and act decisively, you can move entire workforces from developing proficiency to accomplished mastery in less than two months. Readiness is not a future state. It's achievable now, if you measure it right and act on what you find."

The analysis examined verified capability across both core technical domains and specialized AI skills. Baseline AI readiness across the sector stood at 52%, with most employees entering structured programs at the Developing proficiency stage, a starting point consistent with enterprise-wide benchmarks Workera has observed across industries. When manufacturers committed to comprehensive, multi-domain upskilling programs encompassing Data, AI, Cloud, Software Engineering, and role-specific custom assessments, overall readiness improved to 57%. The sharpest results came from employees who engaged in active learning and reassessment: this cohort achieved 79% readiness, exceeding the 75% threshold Workera associates with successful skills transformation.

The speed of that progress positions manufacturing as best-in-class on learning velocity. Active learners progressed from an average score of 145 (Developing level on Workera's 300-point scale) to 226 (Accomplished level) — a 56% average improvement — completing an average assessment cycle in 10.7 days and closing capability gaps entirely in under 60 days. Workera's 2026 AI Skills Enterprise Benchmark, drawn from 88,753 verified assessments across leading enterprises, shows that only 13% of employees are Accomplished in Agentic AI capabilities before any upskilling, and most enterprise learners begin in the Developing range across core AI domains. Manufacturing's active-learner cohort is closing these gaps with the kind of precision and speed the sector applies to production operations.

The manufacturing sector faces distinctive pressures that make skills verification more than a best practice. In environments where errors carry physical and operational consequences, course completions and self-assessments provide insufficient confidence. Workera's evidence-centered measurement approach uses real-world scenarios and expert-backed scoring to generate traceable, auditable proof of proficiency. This matters: Workera's own research found that only 11% of employees accurately assess their own skill levels.

In manufacturing, the gap between perceived and actual capability creates genuine operational risk. Verified measurement replaces assumption with evidence, enabling leaders to safely assign employees to AI-augmented workflows, identify candidates ready for internal mobility into new AI-enabled roles, reduce reliance on external hiring, and demonstrate responsible AI governance to regulators and stakeholders.

Manufacturers and enterprise talent leaders can learn more about how Workera enables workforce transformation in manufacturing and other sectors at workera.ai.

About Workera

Workera is the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential. Workera reads capabilities from the tools people already work in, verifies them continuously, and does so at scale. Our four purpose-built AI agents handle every talent decision: who to hire, who's ready to move, where the gaps are, and how to close them. The newest, Ambient Coaching, surfaces skills intelligence in the flow of work. Trusted by the Fortune 100, Workera has been recognized by TIME's Best EdTech Companies and World's Top HRTech Companies in 2025 & 2026; the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers; and Inc.'s 2025 Fastest Growing Companies. In 2024, Workera was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Learn more at workera.ai.

SOURCE Workera