Workera's New Agent, Ambient, Verifies Employee Capability Directly in the Flow of Work

New AI agent designed to measure workforce capability, directly from the work you do. Available today as a research preview.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera, the AI agents company powering the skills intelligence layer for the enterprise, today introduced Ambient, an always-on capability measurement agent with AI-personalized coaching for professional growth. Ambient reads professional capability from the natural flow of work: the Slack conversations that clarify decisions, the code that moves projects forward, the emails, prompts, and decisions that happen every day. It turns real work into a living signal of how skills are developing over time. No tests. No course completions. No performance review cycles.

Wearables changed expectations around personal performance. People now rely on continuous signals to improve sleep, fitness, recovery, and health. Ambient brings that same model to professional growth. You consented to a watch that counts your steps, a ring that scores your sleep, and an app that tells you how your last run ranks against your peers. Why is your career the one place you lack real-time insights?

Skills are changing faster than static systems can track. The World Economic Forum estimates that 39% of workers' core skills will change by 2030, while IBM has noted that skills generally have a half-life of about five years, with technical skills shrinking to as little as 2.5 years. Meanwhile, continuous measurement has become normalized in everyday life: IDC reports that global wearable device shipments reached 611.5 million units in 2025. People no longer just want data. They expect data that helps them improve. Workforce capability is one of the last major performance domains still managed through periodic snapshots.

"Until today, learning happened in moments: a lecture, a session with a mentor, feedback from a manager," said Kian Katanforoosh, CEO of Workera. "The feedback that changed how I work came from sitting next to someone operating at a higher bar, getting precise edits on actual work, until my standard shifted. Most people never get that. It has always required luck and proximity. Ambient coaches your career the way a ring on your finger coaches your sleep. Continuously. Without interrupting any of it."

Ambient works through integrations that connect to the tools where work already happens, including Gmail, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Asana, Granola, Zoom, OpenAI, and Claude, with additional integrations rolling out during the research preview. The signal comes from the work itself, not from separate workflows or manual reporting. Individuals continue working as they normally would while Ambient continuously calibrates capability from the flow of work.

Ambient does not just identify capability gaps. It helps close them. Every capability gap surfaced becomes a personalized learning path coached in the same surface where capability is measured. Progress is continuously re-measured over time, creating an ongoing feedback loop for professional growth.

Ambient was built around a consent-first architecture designed to give individuals control over their own data. By default, no individual user data is shared with managers or administrators. Organizations see only aggregate, de-identified insights. Individuals can choose, at any time in the app, to share specific skills data for coaching conversations, internal opportunities, or development planning. Sharing is controlled by the user, reversible at any time, and never implied by enrollment.

"When we started using Ambient at Workera, what surprised us most was not how much it showed us, but how much it motivated us," said Katanforoosh. "People started paying closer attention to how they communicate, reason, and improve. Growth that previously felt abstract became visible. When the feedback loop becomes immediate, improvement compounds much faster."

Ambient is now available as a free research preview. Individuals and teams can request early access by joining the waitlist at http://www.workera.ai/platform/ai-agent/ambient/join-waitlist.

To learn more, visit workera.ai.

About Workera

Workera is the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential. Workera reads capabilities from the tools people already work in, verifies them continuously, and does so at scale. Our four purpose-built AI agents handle every talent decision: who to hire, who's ready to move, where the gaps are, and how to close them. The newest, Ambient Coaching, surfaces skills intelligence in the flow of work. Trusted by the Fortune 100, Workera has been recognized by TIME's Best EdTech Companies and World's Top HRTech Companies in 2025 & 2026; the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers; and Inc.'s 2025 Fastest Growing Companies. In 2024, Workera was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Learn more at workera.ai.

Media Contact: Mark Dunphy, [email protected]

SOURCE Workera