WORKERS AT CORE-MARK JOIN TEAMSTERS

70 Drivers at PFG Subsidiary Organize with Local 952, Prepare to Negotiate First Contract

ORANGE, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Core-Mark, a subsidiary of Performance Food Group (PFG), have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 952. The 70 drivers are seeking higher wages, stronger benefits, and safer working conditions.

"We joined the Teamsters because we needed a real voice on the job," said Michael Cantewell, a driver at Core-Mark and new member of Local 952. "Without a union, management treated us like numbers. Now we're unified and ready to secure a first contract that puts our rights in writing and protects every one of us."

Core-Mark is the largest wholesale distributor to convenience stores in North America. PFG acquired the company in 2021 for $2.5 billion. The company delivers fresh, chilled, and frozen products to thousands of stores nationwide.

"I want to congratulate these workers for having the courage to stand up to the company's union-busting campaign and win the representation they deserve," said Eric Jimenez, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 952. "We are going to keep up our fight for our newest members as we negotiate a strong first contract."

The Teamsters represent more than 2,000 workers across PFG and its subsidiaries. Last year, drivers at VISTAR, another PFG subsidiary, voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 853 despite the company spending tens of thousands of dollars on union busters who charged as much as $425 per hour.

"We're building power at PFG because workers know the best way to win respect on the job is with a Teamsters contract," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "We will continue organizing across this company and raising standards for every worker in the food distribution industry."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters