WORKERS AT MANDALAY BAY JOIN TEAMSTERS

130 Front Desk Casino Workers in Las Vegas Join Local 986

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 130 front desk workers at Mandalay Bay have voted overwhelmingly to unionize with Teamsters Local 986.

The newly organized workers join more than 250 Teamsters in valet, horticulture, warehouse, and call center positions. With this victory, the Teamsters now have wall-to-wall representation at the property.

"We're building power across the casino industry, and workers are stepping up because they know the Teamsters fight and deliver," said Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division. "This victory at Mandalay Bay is part of a growing movement of hospitality workers demanding respect, security, and a stronger future."

The front desk workers, who play a critical role in the guest experience by handling check-ins and check-outs, upkeeping operations, and ensuring visitors receive a hospitable stay, joined the Teamsters to secure higher pay, better benefits, and a strong voice in the workplace.

"Front desk workers are the face of the property and the heartbeat of the guest experience," said Tim Vera, President of Local 986. "These workers deserve strong representation and a contract that reflects the value they bring every single day. Local 986 is proud to welcome them into our family, and we're ready to fight alongside them for the future they deserve."

"We joined the Teamsters to win a fair contract and have a stronger voice on the job," said Sylvia Hinojosa, a Guest Front Services Representative and proud new member of Local 986. "Being a Teamster means having the representation, protections, and benefits we deserve, and I'm proud to stand with my co-workers in this fight."

Nationwide, the Teamsters represent nearly 6,000 members at casinos and casino hotels.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters