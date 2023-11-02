Workers mourn the death of workers' rights at Portillo's this Day of the Dead

Over 200 days have passed since workers voted "union yes"-workers and supporters demand an end to management stall tactics.

CICERO, Ill., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portillo's workers, Ironworkers Union, elected officials, community supporters gathered for a Dia de Los Muertos rally and demonstration at the grand opening of Portillo's 79th location to mourn the death of workers' rights at Portillo's.

On April 13, 2023, Portillo's food production warehouse workers in Addison, IL overwhelmingly voted for representation by Iron Workers Local 853. Portillo's continuously stated both before and after the vote count that they would respect the workers' decision to unionize and would bargain in good faith. However, instead of honoring the workers' vote, Portillo's has utilized stall tactics, including filing baseless election objections. Workers continue to demand the company cease all stall tactics and adhere to its original promises to respect the workers' decision and negotiate.

"Our support for our union continues to grow," said Portillo's employee Fernando Jimenez. "My co-workers would have liked to be here today, but Portillo's doesn't give us enough paid time off and we don't earn enough to be able to miss a day of work...which is exactly why we are here today, fighting," he continued, "because while Portillo's continues to open more and more restaurants and continue to get richer, while we struggle to live every day."

Portillo's employee Maricela Alfaro said, "A couple of weeks ago, Portillo's management publicly stated that they intended to open nearly 1,000 restaurants nationwide. How do you think Portillo's is going to meet its goal of opening as many restaurants as the one opening behind me today? By paying us less for our work and refusing to recognize our right to unionize?"

"It is not right that Portillo's benefits from paying us less for our work. We want them to stop killing our rights!" concluded Alfaro. 

Portillo's announced its aggressive expansion strategy to add 920 restaurants across the country over the next 20 years. It has also reported record profits. Despite the company's profitability, and public appearance as one that treats its employees like family, the company continues attempts to block employee's successful NLRB vote for a union. Portillo's also continues spending money on outside labor consultants (union busters) to dissuade unionization.

"It is certainly disappointing to see Portillo's continuing to stall the process and deny the workers their union, especially given the promises management made to respect the workers' vote," said Brenda Bedolla, Ironworkers Union, Organizer. "These workers want to bargain their first union contract, yet Portillo's seems intent on using the courts to drag this out as long as possible despite there being no merit in their claims. It's a shame, really," she continued.

The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

SOURCE Iron Workers Union

