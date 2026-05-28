Workforce future-proofing requires a shift in organizational mindset, new CompTIA research finds

7th annual "Workforce and Learning Trends" report examines skills building priorities and challenges

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizational changes in attitudes and practices around workforce development are necessary to create a future-proof workforce that drives business results, according to new research from CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications.

A net 83% of HR professionals and IT leaders agree that skills improvement is imperative within their organizations, CompTIA's "Workforce and Learning Trends 2026" report reveals. Yet just 34% of companies claim to have a formal, organization-wide program for reskilling or upskilling current employees.

83% of HR professionals and IT leaders agree that skills improvement is imperative within their organizations. Post this

"Companies were already struggling to maximize their ability to reap benefits from digital transformation," said Seth Robinson, vice president, industry research, CompTIA. "Now, the pace of change, and the risk of falling behind, has accelerated. This makes it critical for organizations to re-examine attitudes and practices on finding new talent, improving skills over time and retaining a stable workforce."

The report identifies five trends shaping talent acquisition, development and retention.

Building skills is a top-tier business priority AI is a key driver but not the only factor in skill gaps Workforce development is driven by productivity, retention and engagement Shifting to skill-based development approaches is a complex process Credentials play a critical role in achieving skills development outcomes

The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) has elevated the need for AI fluency among all staff, and advanced skills among technical staff. But 80% of HR and IT survey respondents believe that skill gaps are at least partially driven by technology factors other than AI. For example, ongoing digital transformation has increased the need for digital fluency across every job. Training budgets reflect the importance of these skills, with 62% of companies expecting to increase spending on AI training and 51% on digital fluency.

Improving productivity is the primary motivator for skills development efforts, whether initiated by the HR department or IT team. HR professionals see additional benefits of training in employee engagement and workforce retention. Those in an IT role believe upskilling will enhance their ability to better connect technology activities to organizational goals.

The top challenge companies face in building workforce development programs is the cost of training, followed by factors in execution and measurement. Relatively few training programs include customization, such as personalized learning recommendations and career coaching. A growing number of companies (97%) acknowledge the importance of validating skills learned in training. The use of professional certifications as a factor in job candidate evaluations is also high (94%).

CompTIA's "Workforce and Learning Trends" study is based on an April 2026 survey of 1,049 HR, learning and development and IT professionals. The report is available at https://www.comptia.org/en-us/resources/research/workforce-and-learning-trends-2026/.

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral training and certification products in the information technology (IT) space. Over four million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to current and aspiring technology workers, business professionals, government and military personnel, career changers, students and others. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions, governments, training providers and workforce development organizations, CompTIA uses best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources to help job seekers reach their full potential and employers develop skilled technical talent. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

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Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

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630-678-8468

SOURCE CompTIA