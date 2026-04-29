WorkFusion, a UiPath Company, Ranked #5 in Everest Group's Top 50™ Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Technology Providers 2026

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkFusion, a UiPath Company, a pioneer in AI agents for financial crime compliance (FCC), today announced that Everest Group has ranked WorkFusion #5 in the Everest Group Top 50™ FCC Technology Providers global listing. The annual ranking evaluates more than 200 global FCC technology providers and highlights those shaping the future of compliance through scale, innovation, and AI‑driven transformation.

According to Everest Group, the Top 50™ list is "a global listing of the leading technology providers specializing in solutions that combat financial crime and ensure regulatory compliance across the financial services industry." Providers are assessed on four weighted parameters: scale and growth momentum (40%), value chain coverage (20%), client and geographic coverage (20%), and innovation and investment (20%).

WorkFusion was also recognized across multiple high demand FCC modernization categories, including:

Modernizing Transaction Monitoring for Precision and Scalability





Real‑Time Screening and Orchestration for Payments and Sanctions





Trade Finance Compliance and TBML Modernization

Each category highlights providers advancing AI, analytics, and orchestration to improve detection accuracy, reduce operational noise, and support increasingly automated FCC operating models.

"Being ranked among the top five Financial Crime and Compliance Technology Providers by Everest Group is a powerful validation of the work our team delivers every day. Everest Group's research highlights how the industry is shifting toward more automated, AI‑driven, and orchestrated operating models, and that is exactly where WorkFusion continues to lead," said Adam Famularo, CEO of WorkFusion, a UiPath Company. "Our AI Agents are built to help financial institutions modernize their FCC operations with fast time to value, measurable precision, scalability, and regulatory confidence. We're proud to see our momentum recognized, and even more energized to continue transforming how the world fights financial crime."

Click here to download your free copy of the Everest Group Top 50™ Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Technology Providers report.

About WorkFusion, a UiPath Company

WorkFusion, a UiPath Company, is a pioneer in AI agents for financial crime compliance. Its AI agents are purpose-built workers that augment financial crime compliance operations teams in Level 1 and 2 analyst/investigator functions for anti-money laundering (AML), adverse media monitoring, sanctions screening alert review, Know Your Customer (KYC), and transaction monitoring and fraud investigations. Its AI solutions are used by top banks and leading financial institutions around the globe to mitigate risk, solve talent challenges, increase workforce capacity, reduce costs, enhance employee and customer experience, and improve compliance posture.

SOURCE WorkFusion