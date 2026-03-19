WorkFusion, a UiPath company, Wins 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Award for AML Solution of the Year

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Celebrates a Decade of Recognizing the World's Most Innovative Financial Technology Companies

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkFusion, a UiPath Company and pioneer in AI agents for financial crime compliance, today announced that Tara, Transaction Screening Alert AI Agent, has been selected as winner of the "AML Solution of the Year" award in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards. Sponsored by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.

WorkFusion's Tara eliminates bottlenecks by automating the resolution of payment sanctions alerts. Tara reviews and analyzes alerted payment messages to decide whether the alert is valid or a false positive. These include human rights abuses, terrorism, cybercrimes, and more. Tara helps identify potentially risky transactions and relationships and then escalates problematic scenarios to compliance and AML subject matter experts.

Tara resolves false positives with speed and accuracy. The AI Agent replicates the reasoning process of experienced sanctions analysts, instantly comparing names, locations, and transaction data to determine whether an alert is a true match or a false positive. Tara also ensures transparency and auditability by documenting every decision with a clear rationale.

"Tara enables banks to move from reactive, labor-heavy AML operations to proactive, regulation-ready programs," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "With Tara, banks achieve faster, more consistent sanctions screening. If false positives no longer slow payments, processing is expedited, backlogs are eliminated, and investigators can focus on genuine risk. Tara makes sanctions screening faster, smarter, and fully compliant, transforming AML operations at scale."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2026 program represents a milestone year, reflecting a decade of spotlighting the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

"What once took minutes per case is now completed in real-time, allowing payments to move without delay while maintaining rigorous compliance standards. Tara not only reduces workload but also directly improves customer satisfaction and operational resilience," said Adam Famularo, CEO of WorkFusion, a UiPath Company. "For most organizations, Tara can facilitate a 70%+ reduction in the manual disposition of false positive hits on millions of transaction alerts each year. Already deployed across leading financial institutions, Tara is helping to stop sanctioned individuals or entities from participating in our banking institutions."

In addition to SWIFT messages, Tara screens any message type in structured, semi-structured and unstructured formats, including ISO 20022, Fedwire, ACH, CHAPS, IAT, SEPA and any custom message types. Tara works seamlessly with watchlists produced by OFAC, UN Security Council, HM Treasury, FBI, and others. Tara integrates with existing systems and software, and comes with out-of-the-box support for Firco Continuity with Case Manager, LexisNexis Bridger XG 5, OpenCorporates, and more, while also integrating with other systems on a custom, ad-hoc basis.

About WorkFusion, a UiPath Company

WorkFusion, a UiPath Company, is a pioneer in AI agents for financial crime compliance. Its AI agents are purpose-built workers that augment financial crime compliance operations teams in Level 1 and 2 analyst/investigator functions for anti-money laundering (AML), adverse media monitoring, sanctions screening alert review, Know Your Customer (KYC), and transaction monitoring ™ and fraud investigations. Its AI solutions are used by top banks and leading financial institutions around the globe to mitigate risk, solve talent challenges, increase workforce capacity, reduce costs, enhance employee and customer experience, and improve compliance posture.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact:

UiPath PR

[email protected]

SOURCE WorkFusion