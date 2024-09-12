WorkFusion and Advanced Financial Solutions, Part of the MDS SI Group, Partner to Drive AI Digital Worker Growth in the Middle East

Partnership leverages local expertise to expand financial crime fighting AI to banking and financial institutions in the region

NEW YORK and DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkFusion, a regtech company specializing in AI agents that fight financial crime, today announced that it has entered into a go-to-market partnership with Advanced Financial Solutions, a company within the MDS SI Group, a technology partner with a network of 60 companies across 11 countries. The strategic partnership will help accelerate the adoption of WorkFusion's AI Digital Workers for anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-financial crime throughout the Middle East.

Advanced Financial Solutions will leverage its on-the-ground expertise, market knowledge, and regional infrastructure to introduce and establish WorkFusion's AI agents within the region's burgeoning financial services sector. WorkFusion's AI Digital Workers automate document-heavy and laborious work and align with actual job roles in financial crime compliance organizations like adverse media and sanctions screening alert review, transaction monitoring, and KYC. Organizations can "hire" an AI AML analyst for a very specific job role to augment the team, improve program efficiency and mitigate risk.

"Working together with Advanced Financial Solutions, we will introduce our AI Digital Workers to banks and financial institutions throughout the Middle East," said Adam Famularo, CEO of WorkFusion. "AI holds the promise to shape the anti-financial crime compliance industry in the region. By incorporating AI agents as a core component of their compliance programs, banks and financial institutions will be able to leapfrog over the historical challenges that plague AML programs in other parts of the world – establishing a true blueprint for modern anti-financial crime compliance operations."

Comprised of more than 2,600 employees who have partnered with the largest firms in the world, MDS SI Group excels at providing a deep bench of expertise, local infrastructure, and successful execution. MDS SI Group's experience in delivering advanced IT products and solutions to their customers has benefited their clients for over 40 years.

Juan Jarjour, Managing Director at Advanced Financial Solutions said "the demand for artificial intelligence-based solutions in the Middle East is growing fast and the banking sector is fast adopting new AI based technologies to significantly enhance the automation of the growing regulatory requirements related to risk & compliance management. With the introduction of WorkFusion Digital Workers solutions in the Middle East, we aim at supporting our clients in improving automation with a technology that has fast return on investment, and a proven ability to support financial institutions in their digital transformation journey."

"At MDS System Integration Group, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive business excellence and innovation. Our partnership with WorkFusion through our affiliate Advanced Financial Solutions, allows us to bring advanced AI solutions to the financial sector in the Middle East, enhancing compliance and efficiency. This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing unparalleled expertise and local infrastructure to our clients, ensuring they remain at the forefront of digital transformation and financial crime prevention." — Gaby Matar, EVP, MDS System Integration Group

About WorkFusion

WorkFusion, Inc. is a leading regtech company and the creator of AI Digital Workers purpose-built to fight financial crime and support regulatory compliance. Its AI agents are knowledge workers that augment existing teams in functions like anti-money laundering, sanctions screening alert review, customer onboarding, KYC, and transaction monitoring. WorkFusion's AI solutions are technology controls that mitigate risk, solve talent challenges, increase workforce capacity, save money, enhance employee and customer experience, and improve compliance posture.

More about MDS SI Group

MDS System Integration Group, is an experienced and agile Digital Systems Integrator that analyses, assists, and accelerates business growth with a team of 2,600+ professionals, holding over 1,400 technology and 250+ service delivery certifications, and serving a diverse clientele of more than 5,000 customers.

MDS SI Ranked #1 by IDC on "IT Services revenues across several countries in the GCC".

The Group holds 60 affiliates across the Middle East and Turkey with presence in 11 countries and 18 cities, effectively driving digital and business sustainable transformation across enterprises and industries.

MDS SI, part of Midis Group, is committed to driving business excellence by utilizing world-class technology solutions, backed by the most powerful ecosystem.

Media Contact: Jessica Cassady

