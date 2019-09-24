Working Mother Names Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts As One Of The 2019 "100 Best Companies"

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA) has been named to the Working Mother 2019 100 Best Companies list. This year's winners were honored for their focus on inclusive benefits for families, including gender-neutral parental leave, gradual phase-back after leave and accessible, affordable childcare.

"We're thrilled to be named to Working Mother's list for the second year in a row," said Sue Sgroi, Chief Human Resources Officer and SVP of Organizational Effectiveness. "We pride ourselves on providing our working mothers – and all our associates – a full suite of benefits that enable them to be their best at work and at home. This honor truly reflects our efforts to create a culture where the well-being of our associates is a top priority."

The 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies were chosen through an application process that includes 400 questions on leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility policies and more. It surveys the availability and use of these programs, as well as the accountability of leadership at each company.

"Our 100 Best Companies are the standard of excellence and continue to pave the way with the work they are doing on behalf of working parents and caregivers in the U.S.," says Subha Barry, president of Working Mother Media. "We celebrate their efforts and applaud them for addressing the needs of this important and ever-growing sector of talent."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Working Mother Media

Working Mother Media (WMM), a division of Bonnier Corp., publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com. The Working Mother Research Institute , the National Association for Female Executives , Diversity Best Practices and Culture@Work are also units within WMM. WMM's mission is to serve as a champion of culture change, and Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Pinterest .

BlueLinks for Employers



SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Related Links

http://www.bluecrossma.com

