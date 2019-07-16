Working Mother Recognizes Shook's Culture and Ranks Firm Among Best Law Firms for Women

New this year: The magazine noted Shook's inaugural "Diversity Sponsor Award" created by the firm's Junior Women's Management Council. The firm recognizes an attorney who mentors women and diverse attorneys by providing opportunities for growth, leadership, advancement and visibility. In 2019, Partner Adrienne Byard earned the accolade.

"Shook is proactively leading the charge to enhance a culture that benefits the firm for all employees," stated Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "Adrienne is an exemplary selection for the honor, a dedicated lawyer passionate about mentoring others and paving the way for the next generation. We're honored Working Mother recognized our efforts, and we hope to inspire other firms to develop similar programs within their organizations."

Shook's commitment to women attorneys is apparent in its organizational systems. Women led or co-led several of the firm's major practices in health, science and technology. The Shook offices of Chicago, Houston, Miami, Orange County and Tampa are managed or co-managed by women attorneys. Nearly two decades ago, Shook formed a diversity committee and was one of the first firms to hire a diversity leader. Currently, Partners John Lewis, Jr. and Buffy Mims co-chair the firm's diversity initiatives. When Shook announced the 2019 partner class, half were women and diverse attorneys, and women or diverse attorneys serve nearly half of the firm's Top 65 clients.

Shook has earned numerous honors for diversity, including the following:

WILEF, Gold Standard Certification, 2010-2019;

Equality Illinois , "Raising the Bar," 2016-2017;

, "Raising the Bar," 2016-2017; Vault , "Best Law Firms for Diversity," including ranking No. 4 for women and No. 3 for LGBT individuals, 2019;

, "Best Law Firms for Diversity," including ranking No. 4 for women and No. 3 for LGBT individuals, 2019; Human Rights Campaign, 100% Corporate Equality Index, 2009-2019;

Minority Corporate Counsel Association George B. Vashon Innovator Award, 2018;

Law360, "Best Law Firms for Women," 2015-2019.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 14 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and commercial litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security, and regulatory counseling.

SOURCE Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

Related Links

https://www.shb.com

