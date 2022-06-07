Working Out at Home This Summer? D2Fit Can Help

The Sports Nutrition Brand's Product Line Is Tailored to the Needs of Women Working Out From Home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance2Fit owner Jessica Bass James knows working out is an activity that can take place anywhere. From finding a hiking trail to hitting up a local gym to taking an exercise class, there are many ways to stay fit. In recent years, though, the option to work out from home has become more appealing — especially in the summer.

"For the last couple of years, the pandemic kept everyone locked away, working out in isolation in their living rooms," explains James, "but even with restrictions lifting, the summer months are still a time when a lot of people stick closer to home for their exercise. Think about it, the outside weather can be a gorgeous workout environment, and you can even open the windows and get some fresh air if you're inside doing an online routine, like Dance2Fit's live stream option."

The ability to work out closer to home in the warmer weather is nice, but James cautions against doing so without a plan in place, "If you just assume that you'll be able to reproduce the same routine you have when you get into a rhythm at the gym in the winter, you're probably not going to get very far. Instead, you need a steady commitment to keep you thriving, even on the homefront."

James points to her Dance2Fit community as a good example of the ability to find at-home workout success. The group, which is hundreds of thousands of members strong, regularly meets up — often through online live streaming sessions — to workout together. This live aspect provides an additional sense of accountability for anyone working out from home.

James also highlights her sports nutrition line, D2Fit Nutrition, as a factor that can help maximize every workout. "The line includes a time-release whey protein blend and a preworkout multi-collagen supplement," James says, "Each product is specifically designed with my Dance2Fit crowd in mind. That is, people who want to look and feel their best this summer, even if they aren't able to head to the gym or leave home easily on a regular basis."

James is proud of the impact that D2Fit Nutrition and the Dance2Fit program are having on her fellow followers across the nation. "The ability to stay healthy and safe is everything, these days," she says, "and people who are doing their part, either as caretakers or remote workers, on the homefront, need to have a way to stay fit, too. I'm glad we can be part of that solution."

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help people who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Melanie Hirschorn

(954) 723-6322

[email protected]

SOURCE D2Fit Nutrition