Working Weekends a Reality for Nearly 7 in 10 Remote Professionals, Robert Half Research Shows

Tampa (71%) Miami (60%) Raleigh (55%) Phoenix (53%) Los Angeles (51%) Austin (50%)

Additional Findings:

More working parents than professionals without children said they typically spend weekends (77% versus 59%) and more than 8 hours a day (55% versus 36%) performing job-related tasks while at home.

Men were more likely than women to report attending to business on weekends (77% versus 61%) and putting in 40-plus hour workweeks (53% versus 38%) since transitioning to a remote setup.

More employees ages 25 to 40 than those ages 41 and older said they usually work weekends (75% versus 62%) and more than 8 hours a day (56% versus 33%).

"While remote work affords employees greater flexibility, it also makes disconnecting extremely difficult," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half. "Many people feel pressure to keep up with rising workloads and are putting in long hours to support the business and customer needs. But everyone needs time to rest and recharge in order to give their best."

Supporting Work-Life Balance Post-Pandemic

In a separate survey, human resources managers were asked what type of scheduling arrangements their company will likely offer to support work-life balance once the COVID-19 crisis is over:*

Flextime 61% Compressed workweeks 48% Permanent part-time arrangements 47% Job-sharing 37%

*Multiple responses were permitted.

McDonald added, "The pandemic has pushed companies to prioritize employee experience. Savvy employers are making lasting changes to support their staff's needs and well-being, such as providing greater autonomy and flexibility, regardless of the circumstances."

About the Research

The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms from July 7 to August 9, 2020. They include responses from 2,800 workers 18 years of age or older and more than 300 human resources managers at companies with 20 or more employees in 28 major U.S. cities.

