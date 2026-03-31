Workout Anytime Launches Conversion Strategy; Attracts Institutional-Caliber Capital to Scale Regional Footprint

First Conversion in Mississippi Demonstrates Scalable, Capital-Efficient Model for Franchise Growth

ATLANTA, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A brand milestone, Workout Anytime is advancing a more capital-efficient growth strategy centered on the acquisition and conversion of existing fitness gyms, positioning the brand to accelerate expansion while improving unit economics and entering markets faster.

First Conversion in Mississippi Demonstrates Scalable, Capital-Efficient Model for Franchise Growth Post this Photo of Workout Anytime's 1st Gym Conversion in Mississippi

The initiative enables franchise partners to acquire established gyms and transition them onto the Workout Anytime platform—leveraging existing infrastructure and membership bases while implementing the brand's operating systems, equipment standards, and member experience. The approach reduces time-to-open, lowers upfront investment, and allows for more immediate revenue generation.

This strategy is now being executed in Pearl, Mississippi, where multi-unit operator Steven Elliott has acquired an independent fitness facility and is converting it into a Workout Anytime location. The project represents the company's first independent gym conversion and establishes a model for future expansion across the system.

"This strategy allows us to grow in a more efficient and targeted way," said Jerry Pugh, CEO of Workout Anytime. "By building on existing locations, we can move faster, reduce development costs, and create stronger outcomes for our franchisees."

Notably, the transaction is backed by an experienced investment partner with a track record of scaling multi-location service-based businesses. Elliott's partner previously participated in the aggregation of more than 200 dental practices into a multi-unit platform, bringing additional operational and investment expertise to the fitness sector.

Together, the partners are committing multi-million-dollar capital to build a concentrated regional presence across the Southeast, with plans to acquire or develop up to eight additional locations across Mississippi.

While providing an alternative solution to existing franchisees and potential prospects looking to stake their claim in the $131.1 billion global health and fitness club market, the conversion strategy also supports a broader "hub-and-spoke" approach that support unit growth. With the support of an established franchise system, gyms will have greater efficiency in staffing, marketing, and overall operations, while being able to strengthen their presence within local markets.

Compared to ground-up development, the conversion model offers several financial advantages, including faster ramp-up timelines, reduced development risk, and improved returns. When combined with Workout Anytime's standardized operating platform, locations are provided with a scalable path for regional growth and long-term value creation.

Elliott, a proven operator within the system since 2011, currently owns and operates eight locations across Alabama and Tennessee and has developed more than a dozen clubs within the brand.

The Pearl facility, which spans approximately 22,000 square feet, will undergo a full repositioning, including interior upgrades, expanded strength equipment, and the addition of recovery-focused amenities to align with Workout Anytime's current brand standards.

Workout Anytime is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring the 24-hour fitness concept across the United States. To learn more about the Workout Anytime franchise opportunity, visit workoutanytimefranchise.com . To learn more about Workout Anytime, visit workoutanytime.com.

About Workout Anytime

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a premium, 24/7 fitness concept with over 190 locations across the U.S. Founded to provide members with state-of-the-art fitness facilities and an exceptional experience at an accessible price point, the brand delivers a strong, profitable business model for franchisees. Built on the foundation of "Think Big, Keep It Simple, and Do It with Integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion across the U.S. and Central America by offering business-minded entrepreneurs a compelling opportunity to join a proven, rapidly growing brand. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on workoutanytimefranchise.com.

SOURCE Workout Anytime Franchising Systems, LLC