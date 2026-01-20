Workout Anytime Appoints Savannah Baseball Star Kyle "KJ" Jackson as First-Ever Chief Aura Officer

The viral baseball standout builds on the brand's "The After" campaign, bringing energy, encouragement, and culture to clubs across the country.

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workout Anytime , the premium 24/7 fitness franchise with more than 190 locations nationwide, has appointed the viral Savannah baseball star and influencer Kyle "KJ" Jackson as its first Chief Aura Officer, reinforcing the brand's commitment to intentionally leading culture, connection, and community across its clubs.

KJ, known for his high-energy presence and ability to connect with fans across generations, will serve as a culture-focused ambassador for Workout Anytime . The role is designed to extend beyond social media into the member experience, from digital welcomes and club-level storytelling, to new ways for members to share their own stories.

"Workout Anytime has always been more than a place just to work out," said Lynsay Flynt , Director of Marketing at Workout Anytime. "Over the past year, especially through The After campaign, we realized we weren't just talking about fitness results. What truly makes the journey transformative isn't access or equipment alone, it's how people feel when they walk through our doors. It's the energy, the consistency, and the human connection that reminds them they belong."

Flynt said the Chief Aura Officer role is meant to steward and lead the brand's culture with intention as the franchise system continues to grow.

"When we talk about aura, it's not about hype or volume, it's about presence," Flynt said. "From the first time I met KJ, he showed a rare ability to walk into a room and make people feel seen, welcomed, and inspired. His personal journey, overcoming injuries and obstacles that could have derailed his path, instead became a launching pad for his growth and success. Like so many people, KJ faced real hurdles, and it's that authenticity, that lived experience, that makes his aura such a natural fit for the culture and message that Workout Anytime is championing."

The partnership between Workout Anytime and KJ gained national attention through "The After" campaign in 2025, which proved to be a defining moment for the brand, demonstrating what's possible when an athlete becomes embedded in a brand's culture and story, rather than simply representing it. This moment became a natural bridge for KJ to step in as Chief Aura Officer.

"Aura isn't something you claim, it's something people feel," said KJ. "For me, it comes from being real, relatable, and grounded. I never want to feel above anyone. I want people to know that if it's possible for me, it's possible for them too."

For KJ, partnering with Workout Anytime as Chief Aura Officer is deeply personal, and a passion for him to continue to use his platform and influence for good.

"I've faced injuries, setbacks, and moments where everything felt uncertain, but I learned that small wins, the right people, and the right environment can change everything," KJ said. "Workout Anytime creates that environment, a place where people belong, feel supported, and are empowered to become their best selves, one step at a time."

By introducing the Chief Aura Officer role, Workout Anytime is taking an industry-first approach, placing culture, energy and authenticity at the center of leadership, not as a campaign or tagline, but as a lived experience across every club and community it serves.

"This partnership with KJ feels like a natural next step for our brand," said Jerry Pugh , CEO of Workout Anytime. "He doesn't just understand our culture, he lives it, and we're excited to grow together."

