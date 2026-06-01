Workout Anytime Opens New Flagship Location in Homestead, Offers Innovative Services to Community

New 22,000-Square-Foot Facility Introduces Premium Wellness Amenities & AI-Powered Training Equipment

HOMESTEAD, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workout Anytime, a 24/7 fitness concept focused on results-driven training and accessible wellness, has relocated its Homestead location to a new space at 27455 S Dixie Hwy. The new 22,000-square-foot facility, nearly quadruple the size of the previous club, will host a grand opening event on June 13 to showcase the brand's new flagship location and largest location to date.

To celebrate the grand opening, Homestead residents and neighbors are invited to attend a special event on Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. featuring a DJ, food, tours of the upgraded facility, complimentary and discounted memberships, and giveaways with prizes such as a Blackstone Grill, a 75-inch Samsung TV, Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask, Shark FlexStyle Hair Styler, and more.

The Homestead gym holds special significance for Workout Anytime CEO Jerry Pugh, as it was the first club he owned nearly a decade ago when he started as a franchisee, before acquiring the brand. Transforming the gym into the flagship location reflects the brand's continued growth and Pugh's personal commitment to the community that helped shape his journey with Workout Anytime.

"Watching this location grow has been incredibly rewarding because Homestead has been part of my journey with Workout Anytime from the very beginning," said Jerry Pugh. "This community has shown incredible resilience and growth since Hurricane Andrew, and it is inspiring to see how much the city continues to evolve. Investing back into Homestead with our flagship location felt like the right next step. It's not just about creating a bigger gym – we wanted to build a place where people feel motivated, welcomed, and excited to prioritize their health every day."

The Homestead club will serve as a pilot location for introducing and testing the integration of EGYM, a smart training system that takes the guesswork out of strength workouts. Members simply use a wristband or the Workout Anytime app to log in, and the machines automatically adjust to their body and strength level. Each workout is guided and time-efficient, delivering a full-body routine in 30 minutes while continuously adapting as members get stronger. This new technology will give Homestead residents access to premium workout equipment and a higher-quality fitness experience.

Workout Anytime is deeply committed to delivering a results-based fitness experience that goes beyond a typical gym model. Built on the foundation of providing a true service to the communities it serves, the brand emphasizes accessibility, value, and consistency while also offering a full-service, certified personal training team. With the gym being open 24 hours, it offers members a straightforward path to improved health without the barriers often associated with traditional big-box fitness chains.

The clubs serve as an all-in-one wellness destination where members can train, recover, and restore in a single space. New premium amenities, including red light therapy beds, infrared saunas, hydromassage recovery, Polar Wave dry plunge technology, and Styku body scanning technology available through premium memberships, reflect a shift toward a more comprehensive health experience. Rather than requiring multiple memberships across different wellness providers, members can access a range of recovery and performance tools under one roof, supporting both physical progress and overall well-being.

Workout Anytime Homestead will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about the new location, please visit https://workoutanytime.com/homestead/, or call (305) 246-5544.

About Workout Anytime

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a premium, 24/7 fitness concept with over 190 locations across the U.S. Founded to provide members with state-of-the-art fitness facilities and an exceptional experience at an accessible price point, the brand delivers a strong, profitable business model for franchisees. Built on the foundation of "Think Big, Keep It Simple, and Do It with Integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion across the U.S. and Central America by offering business-minded entrepreneurs a compelling opportunity to join a proven, rapidly growing brand. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on workoutanytimefranchise.com.

Media Contact: Anna Florek | Fishman PR | (815) 708-2166 | [email protected]

SOURCE Workout Anytime